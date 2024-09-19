Sweetpea release date and trailer: See Ella Purnell go from hero to killer
Fallout star Ella Purnell is definitely making a name for herself, and has many fans now that will follow her work. So if you're a fellow fan and can't wait to see the actress in something new as we wait for Fallout season 2, you're going to want to mark your calendars for her new show, Sweetpea, on Starz.
At FANEXPO Chicago earlier this year, Purnell talked and teased a little bit about the series, which she executive produces alongside writer Kirstie Swain. The show is adapted by the novel of the same name by author C.J. Skuse. Ready to learn more? When is the dark drama going to be released? Get all the details below!
Sweetpea release date
Sweetpea premieres Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET on the Starz app, as well as at 8 p.m. ET that night on the Starz channel. The network notes there's going to be a release day change starting with the second episode where the show will be moving to Friday releases. There's a total of 6 episodes to look forward to. Don't worry! We provided a breakdown of the release days and times below depending on where you decide to watch.
Starz app
- Episode 1: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 2: Friday, Oct. 18 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 3: Friday, Oct. 25 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 4: Friday, Nov. 1 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 5: Friday, Nov. 8 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 6: Friday, Nov. 15 at 12 a.m. ET
Starz linear channel on TV
- Episode 1: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Episode 2: Friday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET
- Episode 3: Friday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET
- Episode 4: Friday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. ET
- Episode 5: Friday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET
- Episode 6: Friday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. ET
Purnell has been cast in the lead role of Rhiannon Lewis in Sweetpea and is the central character. And this is a very different one than our heroine Lucy in Fallout. A wallflower through and through, people don't notice her. And everything kind of seems to be going wrong for her in work and her personal life. One day something snaps, and a killer instinct comes into play.
As seen in the trailer, Rhiannon makes a list in her mind of people she'd like to kill. So what happens when she actually goes through with it? Check out the official synopsis and trailer below:
"Rhiannon Lewis doesn’t make much of an impression - people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She’s continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won’t commit, and her dad is really, really sick. Then everything in her life turns upside down. Rhiannon is pushed over the edge and loses control. Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything… Rhiannon’s life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret?"
Joining Purnell onscreen are Nicôle Lecky as Julia, Jon Pointing as Craig, Calam Lynch as AJ, Leah Harvey as Marina, Jeremy Swift as Norman, and Dustin Demri-Burns as Jeff.
Sweetpea premieres Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 on Starz.