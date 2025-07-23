Netflix's Wednesday season 3 renewal is great news for an important reason

We still have to wait another two weeks for season 2 to premiere, but there’s exciting news for Wednesday season 3. Yes, it is officially happening.

TVLine reports that not only is Wednesday season 3 happening, but there are also ideas for spinoffs in the works. The biggest idea is one around Uncle Fester, who is played by Fred Armisen in the Netflix series.

Wednesday. (L to R) Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Joonas Suotamo as Lurch, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams in episode 201 of Wednesday. Cr. Jonathan Hession/Netflix © 2025

Wednesday season 3’s early renewal is excellent for the show

Of course, a renewal is always great news. It means that the cast and crew are still in jobs, and it means that we have something more to look forward to. At the same time, an early renewal means that we can go into the second season without being concerned about a cliffhanger ending.

The biggest benefit is that the wait for the third season will be less than the wait for season 2. This show wasn’t renewed by Netflix until months after the first season came out. That wait meant that there was a delay in the planning and the filming. With the dual strikes that happened in the summer of 2023, it slowed much more down in the production process.

It has led to a two-and-a-half-year wait for the second season, and while we’re exciting, it is frustrating to wait so long. With the early renewal (and no strikes that should happen to slow things down), we should see the third season much sooner, likely reducing the wait to less than two years.

For a time, 15 to 18 months seemed to be the norm for Netflix shows. This has extended considerably for some shows in recent years, but it would be great to get back to this, or even to start getting one season of a show a year again! Early renewals are a great way to manage that, and then it means not having to binge-watch a season just to remember storylines, so people remain invested in the shows.

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 203 of Wednesday. Cr. Jonathan Hession/Netflix © 2025

What to expect in Wednesday season 2

Wednesday season 2 will drop in two parts, with the first half of the season arriving on Wednesday, Aug. 6. The second half will arrive on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

The trailer for the season is out, which sees Jenna Ortega’s titular character share that she is retuning to “the scene of the crime,” which means school. She is now viewed as Nevermore’s savior, but it’s not a title she really wants.

Now she has something bigger to contend with, though. Her new visions tell her that her friend Enid (Emma Myers) is going to die, and Wednesday will need to do everything she can to stop it. Of course, this will mean the savior title sticks for longer, but she will want Enid to stick around, even if she doesn’t really want to admit it.

This is a series that isn’t afraid to take risks by killing off major actors. So, could we see Myers leave before the confirmed season 3?

Wednesday season 2 will premiere on Aug. 6 on Netflix.