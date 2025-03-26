Here's why there won't be a Caught season 2 on Netflix

A new Harlan Coben Netflix show is now available to stream, and of course, tons of people are watching it to see what thrilling twists and mysteries unfold. It's an Argentinian thriller series called Caught or Atrapados in Spanish, and it marks the first Latin American adaptation of Coben's work.

This show comes just a few weeks after the release of Just One Look, another Coben television series adaptation. It's based on Coben's bestselling 2010 crime thriller novel of the same name and stars Soledad Villamil as Ema Garay, a journalist who has made a name for herself in the digital media world for exposing and taking down criminals.

But she soon finds her world turned upside down when she crosses paths with Leo Mercer, a well-respected community figure, who becomes the prime suspect in her investigation into the disappearance of a young woman. As Ema delves deeper into the case, she finds herself having to confront her own personal struggles. Joining Villamil in the cast are Juan Minujín, Alberto Ammann, Matías Recalt, Fernán Mirás, Mike Amigorena, Carmela Rivero, and many others.

Similar to Just One Look and other Coben Netflix adaptations, Caught is comprised of six episodes. Its short episode count makes it an easy and fast watch, perfect for a binge session. However, by the time you reach the end, you may find yourself wondering if the story will continue with more episodes. Unfortunately, there will not be a Caught season 2 happening at Netflix. This shouldn’t come as a shock to fans, as none of Coben’s previous Netflix adaptations have received follow-up seasons either, and there’s a specific reason for that.

Harlan Coben's Caught won't have a second season as it's a limited series

There goes your answer, folks! The reason why Caught won't be going forward with a second installment is because it's been billed as a limited series. This is also why all of the previous Coben Netflix adaptations have not gone forward with second seasons. Each of his series is designed to be self-contained, with the story wrapped up by the end of the first season. This was the case for Caught as well as for other adaptations like Missing You, Just One Look, Fool Me Once, The Stranger etc.

There are no plans to continue Ema's story, and fans will instead have to look forward to Coben's upcoming Netflix adaptations to dive into fresh narratives. In fact, make sure to be on the lookout for adaptations of Coben's books I Will Find You, Run Away, Myron Bolitar, Win and Six Years. We recently received news on the Netflix series adaptation of I Will Find You with the casting of Sam Worthington. Worthington will portray the lead character in the series, David Burroughs. With production reportedly taking place in Canada from April 15 to Aug. 19, we probably won't see this show on Netflix this year. However, a 2026 release is highly likely.

If you haven't already, try to check out the rest of Coben's collection on Netflix. Besides Caught, there are 10 more series currently streaming that you can watch and enjoy.