Highly-anticipated fantasy series gets cancelled at Hulu before it even had a chance

There's some really disappointing news for us fans who were holding on to hope that this highly-anticipated fantasy series adaptation was going to happen. Unfortunately, it's official. A Court of Thorns and Roses is not happening at Hulu.

A Court of Thorns and Roses is not happening at Hulu

With the lack of any progress being made, the fact that the series wasn't being actively worked on, and showrunner Ronald D. More, who's behind bringing Outlander to life, leaving the project was a pretty big indicator to us fans. Even still, I at least held on to a shred of hope that it would still happen. But even before any sort of casting or filming could happen, the fantasy show has now been scrapped, per Variety.

Based on Sarah J. Maas' book series, it's truly surprising that the ACOTAR adaptation hasn't worked out at Hulu. I honestly think they could have had a hit on their hands. With the novels on #BookTok and popular even before the social media craze, there was a built-in audience from the get go. And me personally, I haven't ready the books (yet!). But the premise sounded so interesting and definitely a story I'd want to tune into.

Tory Burch - Fall/Winter 2024 New York Fashion Week - Front Row | Cindy Ord/GettyImages

Things really started going downhill for the adaptation when it was announced that Moore left 20th Century Television - who would co-produce the show with Hulu - to work at Sony Pictures Television instead. There was also the actors and writers strikes that put a pause on basically all productions. And unfortunately, this one was probably low on the list of priorities. Recently though, Barbie star Margot Robbie shared she's a fan of the novels, and even met up with Maas for coffee back in September.

She said maybe she can do something about bringing A Court of Thorns and Roses to life. I don't know you guys. It's pretty slim right now. But I'll hold on to a bit of hope that maybe the actress can make it happen. According to Variety, Maas is also looking to shop the series to other networks and studios once Disney's (who owns Hulu) rights of it expire in summer 2025. Fingers crossed someone else picks this up!

I'm personally a TV girlie more than a reader, but if an adaptation of this story doesn't happen, then I'm definitely going to go give these novels a try. Fantasy element, check. A forbidden-esque/enemies to lovers love story, check. A female-centric tale, check. The books definitely have all that I'd be looking for, and I already know I'd be shipping the main couple so hard. Let's continue to have some faith ACOTAR fans, and maybe this will still happen.