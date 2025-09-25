Hotel Costiera season 1 episode 6 recap: Let's plan a heist

We left off with our heroes in a precarious position at the end of the penultimate episode of Hotel Costiera. Someone might have been shot. Alice (Amanda Campana) was being held hostage. And Daniel (Jesse Williams) had to pull off an impossible heist. All that comes together quickly in the finale, “Alice.” Let’s dive in.

SPOILERS BELOW.

As we open, it’s clear that Tancredi (Sam Haygarth) has been shot. Bigne (Antonio Gerardi) is left holding him while Genny (Jordan Alexandra) decides what to do. That’s when Daniel emerges. He lets them know things didn’t go well and now they have to plan a heist. On the way to get help, Daniel and Genny discover that Tancredi’s wound is little more than a scratch. With that settled, they turn up at the hotel.

Adele (Maria Chiara Giannetta) is furious at Daniel’s failure. But when he tells her Alice wouldn’t come because she feared for her sister’s life, Adele softens. Augusto (Tommaso Ragno) is also furious. He’s not interested in a half-baked heist plan that’s likely to fail—not when Alice’s life hangs in the balance.

Credit: Virginia Bettoja/Prime

So, Daniel suggests if they can’t steal the necklace, they can win it. It’s a long shot to compete in an auction against the super wealthy. But Augusto begs and borrows all he can, getting to $15 million. Will it be enough? Daniel has an Ace up his sleeve just in case.

The Auction

As the auction dawns, Daniel goes in as the bidder. Genny serves as his date—with a bit of romantic tension prior to the start. Could these two be a thing? It’s possible, but Genny isn’t ready yet. Also at the auction are Laurent (Jean-Hugues Anglade) and his team. They get an icy greeting, but he seems amused Daniel is going to buy the necklace.

But the auction doesn’t go as planned. The price quickly escalates past the $15 million Daniel has, meaning it’s time for plan B. Just in time he gets a message, and his plan B has arrived. He invited Sheryl (Alejandra Onieva) hoping she’d be willing to use her husband’s fortune to help. But she was hoping for a date, and balks at the request to bid—even to save Alice’s life. She says no, leaving Daniel scrambling.

Daniel heads upstairs and, as the bidding passes $20 million, he moves on to plan C. He, Genny, and Bigne are about to make a move and pull a smash-and-grab when Sheryl re-appears. She’s had a change of heart. She bids $25 million and wins the prize. It seems the day is saved, for now.

After completing the purchase, she has a flirty exchange with Daniel. Genny spots the pair and offers an icy reception. Daniel has a lot of balls in the air, but being caught in a potential romantic triangle might not be the best thing for now. He makes his excuses and slips away to deliver the prize.

Credit: Virginia Bettoja/Prime

Bait and switch

When on the yacht where Laurent and his team are holding Alice, Daniel tries to make the switch. But Laurent changes the deal, claiming he’s going to hold Alice until he’s safely away. Daniel was ready for this. He tosses the necklace into the ocean, sending Laurent scrambling. Daniel, meanwhile, grabs Alice and makes a break for it.

Daniel and Alice escape. But Laurent gets the necklace—or so he thinks. It turns out Daniel placed a poor fake in the box that Laurent pulled from the ocean. About the time he’s figuring it out, Genny emerges from the sea with the real necklace and joins Daniel and Alice as they get away. Meanwhile, the police are en route to Laurent’s boat, where he’s left his son (Alberto Brosio) as the fall guy.

Daniel delivers Alice to her father and sister. He also delivers the necklace to Sheryl. All of them, including Daniel’s team, celebrate with a little champagne. All is well—for now.

Thoughts on the first season of Hotel Costiera

This was a fun adventure. I like the location and I like the cast. There’s plenty to potentially explore in a future season, and the location setting makes the familiar tropes of the plot feel fun and fresh. Williams makes for a good lead and the six-episode run made for a quick and easy binge. I enjoyed the first season, but what did you think?

