House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1 release time (by time zone)

After the longest two years ever, House of the Dragon finally returns to HBO and HBO Max with a fresh batch of new episodes with the release of its third season!

Season 3 will begin with a series of major events that should have closed out the show’s second season before HBO made some budget cuts, which resulted in a shorter second season. In other words, if you were underwhelmed by the season 2 finale, prepare to be wowed by the season 3 premiere, as House of the Dragon will be kicking its new season off with a bang.

The opening episode of the season will bring about the Battle of the Gullet, which is one of the most pivotal battles in the story and brings about ramifications that will be felt throughout the season. It’s a battle that will also claim the lives of a few key characters, so brace yourself for a few named character deaths to open the season—that is, if the show sticks to the events of the books.

Knowing that the episode is going to feature some major moments, no true fan will want to miss the chance to watch the House of the Dragon season 3 premiere live when it airs. So exactly how can you make sure you don’t miss your chance to watch live when the episode drops in your time zone?

Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen) in House of the Dragon season 3. | Courtesy of HBO.

What time is House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1 on tonight?

HBO will be keeping House of the Dragon in its prime timeslot for scripted originals with new episodes releasing weekly on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET. This is certainly a perfect release time for the show and much better than A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' 10 p.m. time slot, as it would certainly make it difficult to watch new episodes of House of the Dragon that late—especially considering we've seen many episodes of the show come in over an hour long.

Of course, if you're not based on the East Coast, you're likely wondering when the new episodes of House of the Dragon will release in your time zone. If you want to make sure you catch the episode upon its release in hopes of watching with the majority of fans and avoiding spoilers, here's a breakdown of when the episode will be airing in several key time zones:

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, June 21

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, June 21

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 21

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, June 21

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 21

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21

Canada: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, June 21

UK: 2:00 a.m. GMT on Monday, June 22

Central Europe: 3:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, June 22

Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, June 22

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Monday, June 22

New Zealand: 1:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, June 22

Now, it is important to point out that the House of the Dragon premiere release time may vary for those watching via your linear channel rather than via streaming. For example, fans on the West Coast will see the episode release at 9 p.m. PT on HBO's linear channel, but will be able to stream the episode via HBO Max as early as 6 p.m. PT.

If you're one of the viewers who do rely upon the linear broadcast, you'll have two times to choose from, as the House of the Dragon season 3 premiere will air at 9 p.m., and an encore will air directly after at 10:13 p.m.

How long is the House of Dragon season 3 premiere?

House of the Dragon season 3 will be kicking off with a super-sized episode of the show! The opening episode of season 3 is set to have a runtime of 1 hour and 13 minutes, which will make it the longest episode of House of the Dragon to-date!

Most House of the Dragon episodes tend to hover somewhere around the one-hour mark, with some episodes coming in just under an hour and some coming in just over an hour by a few minutes. With a runtime of 1 hour and 13 minutes, House of the Dragon's season 3 premiere becomes the longest episode of the show, surpassing the previous record runtime of 1 hour and 9 minutes (a record that had been shared by season 2, episode 2 and season 2, episode 8).

Given the season will kick off with the Battle of the Gullet, it makes sense that the season 3 premiere will be the longest episode of the show. It also has us excited to see if the record will be topped by any other episodes still to come in season 3.

We'll find out whether the 1 hour and 13 minute runtime for the premiere works in the episode's favor, when House of the Dragon season 3 kicks off at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max on June 21!