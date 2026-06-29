House of the Dragon season 3 episode 2 recap: What's next for Rhaenyra after Jace's death? (updating live)

We’re officially one episode of House of the Dragon season 3 down with seven episodes to go, heading to episode 2 on Sunday, June 28.

The second episode of the season hits HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. After the epic season 3 premiere featuring the Battle of the Gullet, the battle everyone was waiting for, it’s going to be really interesting to see if the second episode of the season will be able to top it.

We’ll be recapping House of the Dragon season 3 episode 2 live starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Of course, the season 3 premiere ended with the death of Jacaerys Velaryon, the one we all know and love as Jace (Harry Collett). After his dragon, Vermax, was dragged into the sea by the scorpion arrow with an anchor attached, it looked as though Jace was going to survive. He unhooked himself from his dragon saddle, but when he broke the surface, he was immediately struck by three arrows. There’s no way he’s surviving that.

Heading into the second episode, we’re likely going to see the aftermath of Jace’s death. His mother, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), is about to find out that she’s lost another son in this conflict. As you’ll recall, Luke (Elliot Grihault) was killed by Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and Vhagar in season 1.

It will be interesting to see if Rhaenyra continues to go through with the plan to take King’s Landing after these events. I’m expecting Jace’s death could throw her arrangement with Alicent (Olivia Cooke) into question. She might not be so kind and forgiving to the Greens and their supporters after losing another son.

We also don't know the fate of Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). Remember, in the Battle of the Gullet, he was thrown into the water when the ships broke apart during his duel with Sharako Lohar (Abigail Thorn). Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim) finishes the fight and kills Lohar, but he's unable to find Corlys.

Harry Collett in House of the Dragon. | Courtesy of HBO

Rhaenyra learns of Jace’s death

House of the Dragon season 3, episode 2 opens where the season premiere ended, with Jace sinking into the ocean after being killed by the Triarchy’s archers.

Jace’s body is picked out of the water and headed for Dragonstone when the Dragonseeds—Ulf (Tom Bennett) on Silverwing, Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew) on Vermithor, and Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) on Seasmoke—arrive to finish off the Triarchy’s remaining ships.

The Blacks, led by Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), whose fate is still in question, have won the Battle of the Gullet, but at great cost.

Shortly after, Baela (Bethany Antonia) has the unfortunate task of letting Rhaenyra know that Jace was killed in the battle and that the Blacks were successful in holding off the Lannisters and the Triarchy.

Rhaenyra is, of course, devastated to learn that her son has died. It’s one of the best performances of the series, in my opinion. The grief and raw emotion are on display as Rhaenyra tries to wake Jace.

Ser Lorent (Max Wrottesley) is obviously upset, too. It was his decision that stopped Rhaenyra from entering the battle. He locked her in her room, and he refused to open the door. He offers to die for his betrayal. Rhaenyra shouts at all in attendance and tells them that they all have betrayed their queen.

Phoebe Campbell (Rhaena Targaryen) in House of the Dragon season 3. | Photograph by Theo Whiteman/HBO.

Rhaena is denied asylum in The Vale

After majorly messing up the Battle of the Gullet, Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) and Sheepstealer return to The Vale where Rhaena meets with Jeyne Arryn (Amanda Collin), the Lady of the Eyrie. Rhaena begs for asylum, but Jeyne denies her requests.

Basically, she doesn’t want to be involved with Rhaena’s antics, especially now that she’s claimed one of the biggest dragons in Westeros.

Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen) in House of the Dragon season 3. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Daemon learns of Jace’s death

In the riverlands, Daemon celebrates the victory at the Battle by the Lakeshore, also known as the Fishfeed, with his army plus Roddy the Ruin (Tommy Flanagan), the Winter Wolves, and Black Aly (Annie Shapero). This is the first time we’re meeting Alysanne Blackwood, and she’s definitely an exciting character to watch this season.

As they sing, drink, and be merry after a hard-fought battle, Ser Simon Strong (Simon Russell Beale) comes from Harrenhal to deliver wine and a message for Daemon.

Daemon reads the message and learns Jace has died. Rhaenyra requests his presence at Dragonstone immediately. She tells him that they are going to take King’s Landing. Daemon tells his troops to prepare to march for King’s Landing and be ready to fight.

Before he leaves, Daemon meets with Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin). After delivering 40,000 men and women warriors from the riverlands, Alys wants to cash in. She wants Harrenhal as payment for her loyalty. Daemon scoffs at the idea of handing such a massive castle to “a midwife.” He promises that Alys will be compensated fairly, but she’s not happy with the idea.

Specifically, she tells Daemon to remember what she showed him and to never return to these lands. It’s quite ominous, and remember, she’s a witch. I would listen to her if I were Daemon.

Corlys is found alive

In quite a weird scene, we find out that Corlys is alive. Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim), his son, has been searching the beaches and rocks around where Corlys fell into the sea. He has help from above from his brother, Addam, and Seasmoke.

Eventually, they find Coryls, and he has a very rigid rendition of a very important line from Fire & Blood. In it, Corlys says something along the lines of, “If this is victory, I pray I’ll never see another.” It’s meant to prove how costly and terrible the Battle of the Gullet was even for the side who won the battle.

For his loyalty, Corlys promises to finally give Alyn and Addam the Velaryon name.

Aegon and Larys escape

The Battle of the Gullet spills over onto land as the Triarchy’s forces try to evade the Velaryons. On their way to Dragonstone as captives, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Larys (Matthew Needham) find themselves in the middle of the battle on the road.

In the chaos, they use the opportunity to kill their captors and escape.

Alicent makes plans to surrender the city to Rhaenyra

After forging a plan for Rhaenyra to take King’s Landing, Alicent has a lot of work to do to make it a reality. First, she sends Aemond away, and then she has to convince the guards and City Watch to stand down and let Rhaenyra and her dragons take the city.

She meets with the commander of the Gold Cloaks and tries to get them to let the city fall without a big fight.

Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen) in House of the Dragon season 3. | Photograph by Theo Whiteman/HBO.

Daemon arrives in Dragonstone to comfort Rhaenyra

Finally, Daemon is back on our screens for an extended period. He lands in Dragonstone and rushes to see Rhaenyra, who is grieving. Before he meets with her, though, he finds Ulf and Hugh Hammer not where they are supposed to be. They were supposed to be waiting for Aemond and Vhagar in the riverlands and near Harrenhal to kill them. Instead, they panicked and joined the Battle of the Gullet. It cemented the Blacks’ victory there, but it left the riverlands undefended against the biggest dragon in the kingdom.

Daemon leaves the Dragonseeds, and he tries to visit Rhaenyra only to be stopped by Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno). There’s no love lost between these two. Daemon doesn’t know why Mysaria is still around and in such close proximity to the Queen.

While they chat, the pair also learn that Aemond and Vhagar have been spotted flying north away from King’s Landing and toward Harrenhal.

I like this tension between Daemon and Mysaria. I have a feeling that something is being set up here for the future.

After all that, Daemon tries to comfort Rhaenyra. She’s obviously grieving, and she tells Daemon that the Greens have bonded with Sheepstealer. They also chat about their future plans of taking the Iron Throne, which seems all for nothing now that Jace and Luke are dead.

Daemon tells her that he’s the Song of Ice and Fire, too, and he references Daenerys in the desert with three dragons. He claims that this means it’s their destiny to win this war. We all know that, from Game of Thrones, he is wrong.

Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower) and Phia Saban (Helaena Targaryen) in House of the Dragon season 3. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Alicent informs the Small Council she plans to surrender the city

In King’s Landing, Alicent continues to make plans to surrender the city. She meets with the Small Council, and after, Lord Jasper (Paul Kennedy) tries to assault her. Thankfully, the Grand Maester steps in and stops the assault.

What are they doing with Alicent’s story this season? It needs to be reviewed.

After, Alicent tells Helaena (Phia Saban) that Rhaenyra is coming, and they need to leave the city or risk being killed. Helaena is basically like, say no more! The guards, however, don’t want them to leave. Ser Frederick isn’t really sure if he should allow Alicent and Helaena to flee the city, but eventually, after Helaena’s pleas, he lets them go.

Ewan Mitchell (Aemond Targaryen) in House of the Dragon season 3. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Is Aemond dead?

As Alicent plans to leave, Aemon arrives at Harrenhal and takes on everyone by himself, basically, after Vhagar torches the army outside the gates. He enters the castle and finds Simon Strong and his sons. Simon welcomes Aemond to Harrenhal, but Aemond kills him and his sons anyway.

In the chaos, Aemond gets stabbed in the back. He’s unable to walk, and then he collapses on the floor in front of one of my favorite characters, Alys Rivers.

It looks like she’s arrived just in time to save Aemond’s life, but in the short term, it’s unclear if he’s dying from his injuries sustained in this fight.

If there’s a character more unhinged than Aemond, I do not know him.

Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen) in House of the Dragon season 3. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Rhaenyra and Daemon take King’s Landing

Back in Dragonstone, Rhaenyra and Daemon decide that it’s time to go and take the city and Iron Throne while Aemond is away in the riverlands. We’re going to find out if Alicent upheld her end of the bargain.

They take Ulf and Silverwing and Hugh and Vermithor with them for cover.

When they arrive, the guards don’t shoot at the dragons. Almost everyone stands down and surrenders. The ones who don’t are killed basically immediately by Daemon.

As they enter the throne room, the Kingsguard tries to stop Rhaenyra from sitting on the Iron Throne. It appears they are surrounded, and Daemon looks a little scared for how they’re going to get out of this.

Thankfully, the City Watch arrives in time, and they’ve decided to change sides. Ser Luthor reveals that they will stand with their former commander, Daemon, and swear fealty to the Queen.

Outnumbered, the guards throw down their swords.

Rhaenyra tells everyone to bring Aegon to her. The Grand Maester informs her that he has fled the city with Larys Strong. He offers up Lord Jasper of the Small Council along with another gift from Larys. Who could it be?

House of the Dragon season 2 | HBO

Rhaenyra kills Otto Hightower, Alicent’s father, and takes the Iron Throne

In a cell, Daemon finds Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), the former Hand of the King and Alicent’s father. He basically is the first person who betrayed Rhaenyra and her claim to the throne many years earlier.

Shortly after, Alicent and Helaena are captured by the City Watch. They are taking them to Rhaenyra to answer for their crimes.

In the throne room, Daemon urges Rhaenyra to kill Otto, which she does. She cuts off his head after a few whacks. It’s not the most pleasant execution. Daemon kills Lord Jasper, and then Rhaenyra, for the first time, sits the Iron Throne.

Right then, Alicent and Helaena are dragged into the room and see Otto’s headless body and Rhaenyra sitting on the Iron Throne. I don’t think this was part of the agreement.

That’s when the episode ends!

House of the Dragon just delivered another incredible episode to start the third season. I don’t know if I’m loving everything, but I’m loving a lot of what’s happening. It’s definitely entertaining.

House of the Dragon season 3 episode 3 will air on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, July 5.

We’ll find out when House of the Dragon season 3 episode 2 is released. Stay tuned for our live recap of the episode on Show Snob.