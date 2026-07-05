House of the Dragon season 3 episode 3 release time by time zone

After an action-packed premiere, we weren’t sure if House of the Dragon season 3, episode 2 could top it. Thankfully, we were wrong. The second episode of the season was just as incredible as the premiere, bringing about several major developments and shocking moments.

Episode 2 saw Alicent putting her plan into place, paving the way for Rhaenyra to return to King’s Landing to reclaim the Iron Throne. After sending Aemond away, Alicent made fast work to get things in order to uphold her end of their deal and succeeded in doing so. Rhaenyra returned to King's Landing, disposing of the Greens and taking over the Red Keep.

The episode ended with Rhaenyra beheading Otto Hightower and officially claiming the Iron Throne, setting the stage for what is sure to be an unforgettable third episode. Claiming the Iron Throne was only part of the challenge, as Rhaenyra will now have to get her bearings and settle in as Queen. We're eager to see what challenges await her and how she'll rise to the occasion.

Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen) and Caraxes in House of the Dragon season 3. | Courtesy of HBO.

What time does House of the Dragon season 3 episode 3 premiere?

While there was some speculation that HBO might choose to air House of the Dragon season 3, episode 3, at a different time due to the holiday weekend, this week's episode was not impacted by the holiday weekend. House of the Dragon season 3, episode 3, will release at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and on HBO Max, serving as the perfect way to end the long holiday weekend.

If you want to make sure you catch the episode upon its release, here's a breakdown of when episode 3 will be hitting HBO Max in several key time zones:

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, July 5

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, July 5

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, July 5

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, July 5

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 5

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 5

Canada: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 5

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, July 5

UK: 2:00 a.m. GMT on Monday, July 6

Central Europe: 3:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, July 6

Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, July 6

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Monday, July 6

New Zealand: 1:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, July 6

Now, if you aren't able to watch the episode upon its linear debut on HBO, you can catch a rerun on the channel directly after the episode ends. This week, the encore presentation of House of the Dragon is slated to air at 10 p.m. ET. You can also catch a rerun of episode 2 at 7:49 p.m. ET on HBO.

Those who watch House of the Dragon on HBO Max can, of course, watch the new episode as soon as it drops at 9 p.m. ET or choose to watch it whenever they prefer after launch.

Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Phia Saban (Helaena Targaryen), and Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen) in House of the Dragon season 3. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

House of Dragon season 3 episode 3 runtime

After opening with a pair of longer episodes that both came in over an hour, House of the Dragon will air its shortest episode of the season on July 5 with the release of episode 3. The HBO listing for episode 3 comes in at 60 minutes even, suggesting that the episode will be an hour or less once you factor out the end credits.

It'll be interesting to see if episode 3 will mark the beginning of a scheduling shift with episodes settling into runtimes under an hour or if we might get any longer episodes as the season continues. We'll have to wait for episode 4 to arrive next week to see whether episode 3 was an outlier or if we're going to begin seeing shorter episodes during the majority of the season's run.