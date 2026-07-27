House of the Dragon season 3 episode 6 recap: A bloody episode ends in a kidnapping

House of the Dragon season 3 episode 6 is finally here after what felt like an eternity between episodes. The season 3 episode 5 ended on dual cliffhangers of sorts.

Helaena (Phia Saban) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) were trapped in the secret passage while trying to sneak out of the Red Keep to keep Helaena’s pregnancy a secret. Meanwhile, elsewhere in King’s Landing, Daemon (Matt Smith) discovered the bodies of several Gold Cloaks, along with their commander, Ser Luther Largent (Tom Cullen). Ormund Hightower (James Norton) struck again.

Heading into the episode, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) really has a big problem on her hands.

House of the Dragon season 3 episode 6 airs at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, July 26.

Like we've been doing every week, I'll be live recapping the episode on Show Snob. So, stay tuned and check back in for in-the-moment explanations about everything that's happening on screen. I'm a huge fan of the series, but I know it's a lot.

There are already a bunch of spoilers from the episode floating around online after the screening of House of the Dragon season 3 episode 6 at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 25.

Let's get the recap started now!

Fabien Frankel (Criston Cole) in House of the Dragon season 3. Photograph by Theo Whiteman/HBO.

Criston Cole dies in the Butcher's Ball

The episode opens with Ser Criston Cole, fresh off his epic speech in episode 5, leading his men on their mission to die in glory. After walking through the forest, they come upon a Tully camp that’s been ransacked. There are bodies everywhere, but very quickly, it’s clear that it’s a trap.

Men who were playing dead attack Criston’s men. It’s a bloody fight, but many of Criston’s men prevail. The thrill of victory is short-lived. Everywhere Criston looks, the Tully army surrounds Criston and his men.

Oscar Tully and Roddy the Ruin step forward to speak with Criston, who challenges them to a duel, two-on-one. He wraps his sword in Alicent’s handkerchief and starts on a long speech. Instead of finishing, Criston is struck by arrows in quick succession fired by Allysanne Blackwood, also known as Black Aly.

The Tullys ride into battle and slaughter the rest of Cole’s men. The Butcher’s Ball ends as quickly as it began.

Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen) in House of the Dragon season 3. Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Rhaenyra is struggling to find a way to deal with the Gold Cloaks dying

From there, we head to King’s Landing, where Rhaenyra meets with her Small Council. It’s clear that Ormund’s targeting of City Watch has taken its toll. Two dozen Gold Cloaks have been killed, including Ser Luthor Largent, and in general, anti-Rhaenyra sentiment is swelling in the city.

Rhaenyra instructs Daemon to figure it out while she also asks Alyn of Hull, who is sitting in for Corlys Velaryon, to get more men to defend the city.

Shortly after, House Baratheon arrives, but it’s not Lord Borros, as Rhaenyra was expecting. The messenger, one of Borros’ sons, claims he is off fighting the Vulture King from Dorne. Rhaenyra threatens to hang them for treason, but then it seems as if she has another plan for the Baratheons. She asks them for their belts.

Alicent tells Rhaenyra that Helaena is pregnant

After getting rescued in the secret tunnels from their escape attempt, Alicent has to deal with Rhaenyra. When they meet, Alicent reveals that Helaena is pregnant. She tells her that she fears the child will be a boy, who will be either killed or dangled in political entanglements for his whole life. Rhaenyra is furious because now, she can’t do anything about it. She must keep Helaena captive because if others find out, she will be forced to do the thing that Alicent doesn’t want her to do.

Man, what a mess this is.

Rhaenyra informs Mysaria, and she basically tells her to handle it, which Mysaria does, but first, she lies to Rhaenyra and claims that she never knew about Helaena’s pregnancy. Well, of course she did.

Mysaria, then, has one of the guards dispose of the servant who tried to aid Alicent and Helaena in their escape.

The City Watch quits

After losing two dozen Gold Cloaks, the rest of the Gold Cloaks quit while meeting with Daemon. One of the men claims that he would love to remain a Gold Cloak, but he isn’t getting paid, which means his family is going hungry. It also means that he’s risking his life for nothing because he could be easily killed.

Daemon tries to convince them to stay, but he is forced to take matters into his own hands.

Luckily, Alyn is on the case to get some help.

Corlys reveals that Tyland Lannister is alive at Rook’s Rest

On the road, Alyn catches up with Corlys who is leading bands of Velaryon men to round up the Triarchy fighters and Lannisters who washed ashore following the Battle of the Gullet. Corlys initially denies his request because he is furious about Rhaenyra not honoring Alyn as a Velaryon, but Alyn gives him a piece of his mind and tells Corlys that Rhaenyra isn’t asking; he is.

Then, Corlys seems to agree, and as Alyn leaves, Corlys tells him to tell Rhaenyra that Tyland Lannister is alive at Rook’s Rest. Uh oh!

Aegon decides to sail to Braavos

Speaking of Rook’s Rest, Aegon, Larys, and Tyland are three peas in a pod. Tyland is burying the body of Janos, but he can’t dig a deep enough hole, so the trio bicker. They also discuss where Aegon should go. Larys wants him to go to Braavos, and he’s booked passage on a boat to Essos to leave Westeros behind for now.

Tyland isn’t sure that’s a good idea, and he tries to convince Aegon to go to Lannisport to be with the Lannisters until they win the war. Well, Aegon interrupts, and he asks if Tyland thinks he was a terrible man. Tyland waffles and stutters and rambles, and Aegon knows that everyone hates him, so he chooses to go to Essos and leave this country behind.

Honestly, this is one of the funniest moments of the season so far.

Gayle Rankin (Alys Rivers) and Ewan Mitchell (Aemond Targaryen) in House of the Dragon season 3. Photograph by Theo Whiteman/HBO.

Alys claims that Aemond marches to his death

At Harrenhal, Alys is still taking care of Aemond, who protected her by killing the men looking for him in the previous episode. She also has big plans for Aemond, but she needs him to stay put. He claims that he needs to go find Vhagar, but she hints that if he leaves, finds Vhagar, and continues his journey, it will not end well for him.

Remember, she is a witch, and if a witch tells you not to march to your death, maybe you should listen. I don’t know, though. I’m just a non-witch.

Nearby, Rhaena gets chewed out by Lady Jeyne Arryn of the Vale about her dragon. She doesn’t want to be implicated when, inevitably, Rhaenyra realizes that Rhaena is Sheepstealer’s rider. These Targaryens and their dragons, am I right? What a mess.

Alyn and Baela kiss

In the previous episode, it looks like Baela might have something going on with Addam of Hull, the brother of Alyn. Well, now, it’s pretty clear that she’s more attracted to his brother.

Near the dragon pits, Alyn finds Baela asleep. When she wakes, he asks her to speak to Corlys to try to get his head back in the game. They need him to win this war, and Alyn knows that.

Then, out of nowhere, they start kissing! And yes, they are related.

Gwayne Hightower arrives in Tumbleton

In Tumbleton, Gwayne finally arrives after leaving Criston behind. What great timing, too.

Gwayne begs Ormund, his cousin, to do something before Rhaenyra arrives and burns Tumbleton and kills them. Gwayne is very much not interested in whatever Ormund has planned because he’s very worried they are going to lose.

Daeron, who seems a lot closer to Gwayne, chats with his uncle about how crazy Ormund is. Gwayne wants Daeron to stand up to Ormund, but Daeron is worried that, because Ormund is crazy, that is a bad idea right now.

Gwayne leaves the conversation, and he reveals that he’s heading to Oldtown to pick up the pieces after Ormund gets everyone in Tumbleton killed.

Alys Rivers reveals that she has dragon eggs and hooks up with Aemond

Back in Harrenhal, Aemond is still planning on leaving, and he is spotted immediately by a stableboy, who Alys kills immediately, keeping Aemond’s secret. Clearly, Aemond can’t leave right now. It’s much too dangerous.

Alys shoots her shot with Aemond. She shows him several dragon eggs that Rhaena, the wife of Aegon the Conquerer, left behind 100 years earlier. They are still good, I presume, because Aemond claims they feel warm. Alys mentions that, with these eggs, she and Aemond could rule Westeros in time. They just need to get together and stay together. Then, they kiss.

I guess Aemond’s other girl, Vhagar, can wait for now.

Daemon poses as a Gold Cloak and kills an assassin

Back in King’s Landing, Rhaenyra is up to here with the people being angry, and she’s about to lose her mind while holding court.

Meanwhile, Daemon takes a spin through Flea Bottom as a Gold Cloak. A man follows him, and Daemon goes down an alley and waits for him. They get into a little scuffle, and Daemon quickly gets the upper hand. He questions the man about how many are in his group, but the man says that even he doesn’t know. They will always be in King’s Landing waiting and watching to drive Rhaenyra and those loyal to her from the city.

Daemon stabs him in the neck, and they head back to the Red Keep. Almost immediately, he bumps into Ulf the White, who is on his way to a brothel against Rhaenyra’s orders. Daemon beats him up and threatens to kill him if he leaves the Red Keep again and returns there.

Rhaenyra’s assassins try to kill Daeron

In Tumbleton, the Baratheon entourage, who are clearly not the Baratheons we met earlier, arrive in the city to meet Ormund and swear fealty to Daeron. They are filthy and stinky from the trip from King’s Landing to the city. Ormund is not doing well with the smell, and his judgement is clearly clouded because of it.

Gwayne notices just in time that the men are imposters sent by Rhaenyra to kill Daeron and Ormund. He kills a few of them just in time for the guards to protect Ormund and Daeron and slaughter the other men.

When Daeron is safe and the room is full of blood and guts, Ormund can’t keep it down, and he vomits uncontrollably everywhere.

Now, that might be the best gag of the season and, quite possibly, the entire series to date.

Later, Ormund apologizes for being rude to Gwayne, and Gwayne now seems very interested in what Ormund is up to.

Hugh steals a farmer’s cart and breaks into Tumbleton

In Tumbleton, Hugh Hammer steals a wagon from a farmer and uses it to sneak into the city unnoticed.

He finds Kat, his wife, and he tells her that they can leave because he’s a dragon rider. Kat is not happy to see him, though. While he’s been riding dragons, she has been suffering. After getting attacked and assaulted on the road to Tumbleton, Kat’s brother was killed by Ormund’s men.

She rebukes him, and he is forced to leave without her.

Rhaenyra sends Alicent to find Aemond

In the Red Keep, Alicent meets with Rhaenyra and claims she knows where Aemond is. You see, Helaena is a dreamer, and she stitched Aemond’s location into her tapestry. Rhaenyra wants to send a group to find him, but she knows that if she does that, she’ll probably lose Aemond for good.

So, she comes up with the batshit plan to send Alicent to find Aemond so Rhaenyra can kill him. Honestly, it makes no sense, but it’s exactly what happens.

Alicent is last seen leaving King’s Landing with a small guard, and she’s heading to Harrenhal to find Aemond.

Right then, a rider from Tumbleton brings Grand Maester Orwyle a message. On the Baratheon coat or crest, Ormund has written a message for Rhaenyra: “Kick this dog, and it will bite your hand.”

Corlys is kidnapped

After finishing capturing the Triarchy and Lannisters, Corlys tells his men that night that it’s time to go to King’s Landing to get control of the city. As they prepare to pack and head to the city, Corlys is attacked and kidnapped by Ormund’s men.

That’s how the episode, which is one of the strongest of the season so far, ends. I had such a great time with this episode. We saw battles, emotional moments, major deaths, political intrigue, terrible decisions, and so much more.

There were also some key changes from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, and it’s going to be very interesting to see how they pay off in the final two episodes of the season.

Watch House of the Dragon season 3 episode 7 on Sunday, Aug. 2, on HBO and HBO Max.