House of the Dragon season 3 episode 7 recap: A shocking betrayal sets up an epic finale

House of the Dragon season 3 is officially winding down. With two episodes left, there are so many things we’re expecting to happen. It’s going to feel like a sprint to the finish.

House of the Dragon season 3 episode 7 airs at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 2, on HBO and HBO Max. We’ll be recapping the episode live as it airs.

Heading into the penultimate episode of the season, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is up against it as her strongest and most experience advisor, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), was kidnapped by Ser Jon Roxton at Ormund Hightower’s command at the end of season 3 episode 6.

We’ll also likely see Alicent (Olivia Cooke) continue her journey to Harrenhal at Rhaenyra’s command to find her son, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), and kill him? At the very least, Alicent is supposed to bring him back to the Red Keep, but I have a feeling that is not going to happen as Rhaenyra planned.

Meanwhile, we still have Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Larys (Matthew Needham) bouncing around near Rook’s Rest, Vhagar missing, and Daemon doing Daemon things. Well, hopefully we'll see how key characters in the new episode, too.

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Sonoya Mizunoas Mysaria in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 7. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Rhaenyra questions Helaena about what the gods have shown her

The episode begins with a Helaena (Phia Saban) dream sequence. She’s stroking a horse hooked to a cart. The doors open in front of her, and she hears her name being called. It’s Rhaenyra waking her up. She begins questioning her nicely about Aemond and if he ever tried to get her to fly into battle on Dreamfyre.

They have a conversation about whether dragons change the person who rides them. Helaena never liked riding dragons.

Rhaenyra demands that Helaena tell her what she’s seen in her dreams of Ormund, the Winter Wolves, or Tumbleton. Helaena doesn’t offer anything if she has seen it. Rhaenyra freaks out and grabs her because she wants reassurance that she’s doing the right thing and will be victorious, but Helaena gives her nothing.

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 7. | Photograph by Theo Whiteman/HBO

Aemond thinks he’s hooking up with his mom

At Harrenhal, Alicent arrives and finds Aemond. They embrace, and then they start hooking up.

It’s terrible, but pretty quickly, it’s revealed that Aemond is in a dream-like state. He’s actually in bed with Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin), who wants to have a son with him.

Aemond snaps out of it in a panic and flees the room. Then, he sees Alicent; his actual mother has made it to Harrenhal.

Gwayne warns Ormund that Rhaenyra’s army is close

Then, we have a couple of short scenes. In Tumbleton, Gwayne (Freddie Fox) reveals that the army of rivermen and Winter Wolves is 20,000 strong and will be nearing Tumbleton shortly. Ormund tells him not to worry because he has a big bargain chip. Obviously, he’s talking about Corlys.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Daemon goes looking for Rhaena

Daemon returns to the Vale to find Rhaena, but he can’t find her. He speaks with Lady Jeyne Arryn, and she reveals that there is rumored to be a girl hiding in the plants and nettles nearby. That’s quite the reference if you’re familiar with Fire & Blood.

Rumor has it that she’s looking for Aemond and Vhagar. Daemon in on the chase now!

Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull and Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Baela and Addam see Sheepstealer and Rhaena

Near the Vale, Baela (Bethany Antonia) and Addam (Clinton Liberty) are searching the country for Vhagar again. Baela makes a joke about hooking up with Addam’s brother, Alyn (Abubakar Salim), and he doesn’t get it.

Right then, they see a dragon, Sheepstealer and Rhaena flying!

Aemond kills Ser Adrian

Alicent chats with Aemond, and she tells the story of how she came to find him. She also reveals that her escort, Ser Adrian, is waiting outside. When Aemond meets him, he takes no chances. He kills him immediately, and then he says it’s time for supper.

Steve Toussaint (Corlys Velaryon) in House of the Dragon season 3. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Ormund dines with Corlys

Speaking of food, Ormund, Daeron (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), and Coryls are dining together in Tumbleton. Corlys seems well. Ormund reveals he knew that Rhaenyra was bringing Velaryon men to King’s Landing, so he took him to stop that.

Daeron speaks out of turn, and he draws the wrath of Ormund. The conversation also sours when Ormund makes some foul remarks about Rhaenys, Corlys’ dead wife. Corlys asks to return to his cell instead of being insulted. Ormund lets him leave, but first, he holds up a meat cleaver, probably to cut off Corlys’ hand or finger as proof that he’s being held captive.

Baela and Addam tell Rhaenyra about Sheepstealer

In King’s Landing, Rhaenyra hosts a Small Council meeting that is rather boring. Then, Baela and Addam storm into the room, and they reveal that Sheepstealer has been seen with a rider.

Obviously, this is a big deal because Daemon was supposed to have killed Sheepstealer’s rider. Mysaria takes an opportunity to sell that Daemon is untrustworthy, and Rhaenyra seems to believe her.

She asks Addam to go with her.

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 7. | Photograph by Theo Whiteman/HBO.

It’s an awkward dinner

In Harrenhal, Aemond, Alicent, and Alys, which is quite the tongue-twister, dine, and it’s super awkward. Alicent doesn’t know who Alys is. Aemond tells her the plans for he and Alys to rule Harrenhal as their own kingdom, and he tells her that he’s keeping her as his captive, basically. Alys doesn’t want Alicent around, but Aemond loves Mommy. This is very clear.

Basically, Aemond’s plan is to wait for Rhaenyra to fail, and then, he’s going to emerge and make a claim to the Iron Throne.

Alicent is not cool with this plan, but as long as she leaves, Alys is going to be fine with that plan. The problem is that Aemond won’t let her leave.

After dinner, Alicent realized the trouble and danger she is in. She goes to the Godswood, and she takes Ser Adrian’s dagger. She also spots some plants nearby, and it looks like she has a plan.

Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen) in House of the Dragon season 3. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Rhaenyra’s forces are closing in on Aegon and Tyland

Near Rook’s Rest, Tom Tangletongue comes across Aegon, Larys, and Tyland. The camp from Rook’s Rest is no longer safe. Rhaenyra’s forces have arrived, and they know Tyland is there. They want the gold he stole from the crown.

After a brief conversation about what to do next, Aegon decides to stop running. He’s going to die a hero. Tyland plans to remain by his king’s side. Larys is not planning on staying behind because he’s no use in a fight, and he doesn’t want to die. Aegon tells him to get going.

Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 4. | Photograph by Theo Whiteman/HBO.

Sheepstealer almost dies in a massive dragon fight

Daemon finally finds Rhaena and Sheepstealer. He tells her that she’s not being careful enough. Rhaena tells him that she’s been trying to find and kill Vhagar for Rhaenyra. Daemon offers to help her, and he apologizes for everything.

Right then, they see Rhaenyra and Addam flying in on Syrax and Seasmoke. There’s nowhere to go, so Rhaena tries to run, but Addam quickly captures her. It’s three big dragons, Caraxes, Syrax, and Seasmoke against Sheepstealer.

Rhaenyra and Addam take Rhaena away on dragonback, headed for the Red Keep, but Rhaenyra orders Daemon stay back to kill Sheepstealer. It’s a quick, vicious fight, and it looks like Caraxes is going to kill Sheepstealer, but then, at the last second, it backs off and lets the dragon go.

Sheepstealer can’t fly, but he escapes for now.

Back in King’s Landing, Mysaria meets with an employer of sorts. Someone who she shares secrets with, and they argue. The woman tells her not to remember where she came from and that the highborn will never validate a lowborn like her.

Then, Rhaenyra arrives, and she calls for someone to tend to Rhaena in the meantime.

Alicent poisons Aemond

Back at Harrenhal, Alicent tries to convince Aemond to leave with her. He says that he won’t. Somehow he doesn't see this coming, but then, she offers him his favorite spiced wine, which is poison from the flowers in the Godswood.

Aemond also admits to trying to kill Aegon, and Alicent basically just plays it off.

Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen) and Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen) in House of the Dragon season 3. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Daemon apologizes to Rhaenyra

From there, the end of the episode moves really quickly. We have Daemon speaking with Rhaenyra about the rider of Sheepstealer. He claims that he didn’t know what to do, but he couldn’t betray his daughter when she asked him to keep things a secret. She didn’t mean to hurt Jace. It was just a kid punching above their weight class, basically.

Then, Baela meets with Rhaena, and she tells her it’s going to be okay. But is it, though, Baelz?

Then, we see Alyn opening a gift from Ormund, and it’s Corlys’ finger.

Aemond collapses after being poisoned, but is he dead?

Back in Harrenhal, Aemond stumbles around the castle, and he collapses at Alys’ feet. She is not happy with him that he got them into this mess. As soon as he hits the ground, she says, "Idiot."

It’s honestly the perfect reaction to whatever Aemond is up to! Is he dead? Is he alive? Hopefully, we’ll find out in the season 3 finale.

Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Helaena has a terrible dream

Helaena’s dreams continue, and she sees herself having a baby. Then, she sees herself on the back of Dreamfyre, her dragon, killing commonfolk. Then, she’s in the countryside raising her kids and chickens. Then, the winter winds start blowing. It’s clear that Helaena is tapped into the same dream, A Song of Ice and Fire, that Viserys also saw.

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 7. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Rhaenyra hooks up with Mysaria

After Daemon takes his leave, Rhaenyra chastises Mysaria about worming her way into the Queen’s thoughts. Mysaria tries to convince Rhaenyra that Daemon is a liar and selfish.

Then, they start kissing, and they hook up.

Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon Targaryen) in House of the Dragon season 3. | Photograph by Theo Whiteman/HBO.

Sunfyre saves Aegon

In the forest near Rook’s Rest, Rhaenyra’s forces close in on Aegon and Tyland. Aegon announces to the approaching force that he’s King Aegon II, and he’s about to put on a show. They laugh at first, and then they begin to cower.

Out of the dark, Sunfyre, who we thought was dead earlier this season, emerges. Aegon whispers “dracarys,” and Sunfyre roasts Rhaenyra’s army.

It’s honestly one of the most epic and iconic moments of the series so far. Just when he looked like he was going to die, Aegon appeared more alive than ever before.

Tom Bennett (Ulf) in House of the Dragon season 3. | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

Ulf the White appears to be a traitor

The episode ends with a shocking scene. Ulf the White, after taking a beating at Daemon’s hand in Flea Bottom in episode 6, dines and has ale with Ormund Hightower. In exchange for turning on Rhaenyra, Ulf is being offered Driftmark, which is currently the home of Corlys Velaryon, who might not be around much longer.

Ulf definitely seems interested in what Ormund is offering, and he looks ready to become the Lord of the Tides.

The House of the Dragon season 3 finale will air on Sunday, Aug. 9, at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max. Stay tuned for more new episodes!