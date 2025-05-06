House of the Dragon season 3 star teases epic battle: 'We don't think it's ever been done on television'

The wait for House of the Dragon season 3 rages on, and all of us fans are gobbling up any crumb of a spoiler we can until the glorious day arrives when we can watch new episodes. Lately, there have been mostly casting announcements keeping us fed, but series star Steve Toussaint recently sat down for an interview with Gold Derby and shared some interesting tidbits.

Gold Derby chatted with Toussaint, who plays Corlys Velaryon in HBO's hit Game of Thrones prequel series, about a wide variety of topics regarding the series: from the set of his character's ship The Queen Who Never Was to his wardrobe to Corlys' secret sons revealed in season 2. But the biggest takeaway from his interview was his tease about season 3 featuring something that one of the directors thinks has "ever been done on television before." Talk about getting us excited for the new season!

Check out what Toussaint shared with Gold Derby about season 3:

"I've watched season 1, but I haven't watched a lot of season 2 yet. I'm constantly in awe of what everyone else is doing. I can sit there and watch and just go, 'Emma D'Arcy is just brilliant. Look at Matt Smith.' And that continues even into season 3, where we're shooting now. Not to give any spoilers, but I've spoken to Loni Peristere, one of our directors, and he said, 'What we're doing in this particular episode, we don't think it's ever been done on television before.'"

Emma D'Arcy and Steve Toussaint in House of the Dragon season 2 | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO

In the interview, Toussaint's quoting director Loni Peristere, who shared with him that one of the episodes they're currently filming pushes boundaries, likely in scope (not envelope-pushing... get your mind out of the gutter!). What House of the Dragon has already been able to accomplish with special effects and its budget is exactly why it takes so long to filming and premiere. We have to pay the cost of waiting for the show to be super high quality and entertaining.

According to our pals at Winter is Coming, season 3 will likely open with the Battle of the Gullet, which is a ship-to-ship conflict that was intended to wrap up the second season but was later saved for later (and probably why a lot of people were like, "That's it?" at the end of season 2). House of the Dragon's showrunner Ryan Condal has already echoed Peristere's sentiments and called the battle the "most complex sequence that's ever been done for television." This is a lot of hype... Our expectations are high!

Toussaint shared some more light teases about season 3, like wearing something he can't reveal quite yet and Corlys "trying to secure his legacy" after losing just about everyone, but nothing that compares to the suggestion that the new episodes will be breaking new ground for television. I'm honestly not sure how much more scarring House of the Dragon's battles could get after the first two seasons, but I'm prepared to be surprised.

Stay tuned for more House of the Dragon season 3 news and updates ahead of its release in 2026 from Show Snob!