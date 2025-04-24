House of the Dragon season 3 adds Harlan Coben actor in one of three new roles

It's been far too long since the most recent season of House of the Dragon concluded on HBO, and the wait for new episodes rages on and on, but at least we're continuing to receive news about what's to come in season 3. As filming continues on the highly anticipated third season, we just learned about three new cast members who have been cast in some key roles.

Revenge alum Barry Sloane joins the cast as Ser Adrian Redfort, who is one of the members of Rhaenyra Targaryen's Queensguard. Sloane has also appeared in shows like Hollyoaks, Longmire, Shameless, Six, and he will also appear in the upcoming second and final of The Sandman on Netflix. But as a Revenge fan, I know him best as Emily Thorne's former flame Aiden Mathis.

House of the Dragon season 3 also adds Tom Cullen as Ser Luthor Largent, who's a commander for the City Watch of King's Landing. Ser Adrian Redfort and Ser Luthor Largent will arrive in season 3 during a particularly important time for Rhaenyra. Cullen's perhaps best known for his role in the film Weekend (it's a must watch!) and television roles in Downton Abbey, Insomnia, The Gold, and Knightfall.

Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon on HBO | Photograph by Theo Whiteman/HBO

House of the Dragon season 3 cast continues grow

Finally, Joplin Sibtain will play the role of Ser "Bold" Jon Roxton, who might be one of the more interesting additions to season 3. Ser Bold fights for King Aegon II Targaryen, the half-brother and rival of Rhaenyra. Bold wields a Valyrian steel sword, and for those deep in the Thrones lore, this is a big deal. Sibtain has previously appeared in episodes of Andor and Harlan Coben's Safe.

The three new actors join other recent new additions to season 3, which includes Tommy Flanagan as Ser Roderick Dustin, Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly, and James Norton as Lord Ormund Hightower. Even though all of us fans will still be waiting a little longer (see: until 2026) for the new episodes, it's exciting that season 3's taking shape with thrilling new characters and talented stars joining an already amazing cast.

Filming on House of the Dragon season 3 began on March 31, 2025 and will continue through much of the year for a confirmed premiere in 2026 on HBO. The first two seasons have premiered in the summer, with the first season debuting in August and the second season starting in June. Depending on when filming wraps and post-production begins, we could see all of these new characters, as well as our favorites, back on our screens by summer 2025.

Stay tuned for more streaming TV news and updates from Show Snob!