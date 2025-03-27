How to watch Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8 (Preview)

After last week's episode of Yellowjackets season 3, I know the series is gearing up for an explosive and plot twisted finale in these last few episodes of the season. In episode 7, "Croak," the girls run after Kodi and Hanna, we learn that the two, plus Melissa and Gen, don't make it back home, and Hanna has a daughter who could be threatening the ladies in the present.

Plus, the episode ends with Shauna holding a knife and lurking outside the home of Hanna's daughter. What's her plan here? Well, we'll find out this week with a new episode of the thriller drama!

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8, "A Normal, Boring Life," premieres Friday, March 28, 2025 on Paramount+. You can also tune in to the episode when it airs on television via Showtime on Sunday, March 30, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. Check out the release times for both platforms below:

Release on Paramount+:

East Coast: 3 a.m. ET

West Coast: 12 a.m. PT

Midwest: 2 a.m. CT

Mountain: 1 a.m. MT

Release on Showtime:

East Coast: 8 p.m. ET

West Coast: 5 p.m. PT

Midwest: 7 p.m. CT

Mountain: 6 p.m. MT

L-R: Anisa Harris as Teen Robin, Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie, Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna, Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty and Vanessa Prasad as Teen Gen in Yellowjackets, episode 7, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

How last week's episode sets up what comes next in Yellowjackets

So the revelations I mentioned above are all important plot points for what comes next, and for what I'm assuming is leading us into the finale. The show is great about their plot twists, and I have no doubt more are coming our way, especially as teased by the synopsis for the next episode.

As we saw in episode 7, Lottie immediately killed Edwin before the trio had a chance to say anything. She wasn't even thinking about the possibility they could help them go home. But, perhaps Lottie doesn't want to. Plus, the description teases that an old yellowjackets team member will pop up in the present. There's still a few of the girls' whose fates we don't know. So who could it be? Check out the official synopsis and promo below:

"With a possible escape from their nightmare, the Yellowjackets learn not everyone may be in a rush to leave; in the present, the unexpected return of an old teammate sends Shauna spiraling in ways that should probably concern everyone."

That promo video is packed with so much! Natalie and Shauna continue to butt heads in the past regarding leadership, and maybe even Shauna is on the don't wanna leave train. Hmm. It also seems like the girls catch up to Travis, Akilah, and Kodi. We learned that Travis is over the wilderness and just wants to go h ome. And honestly, who can blame him? Plus, Shauna really is about to go in and threaten this woman.

The most exciting part about Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8 is the fact that Hilary Swank's character is finally making an appearance! Ever since the actress was cast in the series, we've been waiting for her to pop up. And now she is. It looks like she could either be Hanna's daughter or the old teammate who shakes Shauna. Whoever she is, I'm excited to see what the character brings to the story.

Yellowjackets season 3 releases new episodes Fridays on Paramount+ and Sundays on Showtime.