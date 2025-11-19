Can MomTok survive another reunion special? That remains to be seen, but it’s being put to the test. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 now has a reunion special date, and it’s certainly an early Christmas gift to us.

Both the wives and the husbands will be at the event, but this time Nick Viall won’t host it. Instead, someone from Vanderpump Rules is going to ask the questions, and this could make things a little awkward, considering events that shaped the season.

Stassi Schroeder will host The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 reunion

Get ready for Stassi Schroeder from Vanderpump Rules to host the Q&A session, and this isn’t all that surprising when you consider the storylines for the season. Marciano Brunette became a focal point of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives throughout the third season after some of the women appeared on the Vanderpump Rules spinoff Vanderpump Villa.

This led to some revelations, including that Jessi Draper Ngatikaura kissed him twice and had an emotional affair. There were also comments about Demi Engemann, and that led to questions and accusations of sexual assault.

This season put a lot of emphasis on the affair, with Jessi later sharing with Deadline that while it was difficult to put it out there, the women were there for her, and she now feels more bonded with them. And that certainly came across throughout the season.

“It was definitely really hard, but it was also freeing to tell my story, to put it out there. I bonded with the girls a lot more just because they were there for me during it. As hard as it was, there were also good parts.”

All of this is sure to come up in the reunion special, and it sounds like after initially trying to make their marriage work, Jessi and Jordan have split up. At one point, Jessi shares how she wished she had just left Jordan rather than having the affair.

There is also set to be some drama with Demi, as she starts to throw shade at the rest of the women, including Jen Affleck. That’s when we get to see Zak step up for his wife, although it leads to Bret also getting involved. Despite Bret only being featured through a phone call on the season, it looks like he’s agreed to return for season 3’s reunion.

When is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 reunion special?

Save the date for Thursday, Dec. 4 on Hulu. That’s when the nine women will take to the couches to answer questions from Stassi. Yes, nine, with Demi there despite her definitely no longer being part of MomTok.

It sounds like things are still tense among some of the women. Taylor Frankie Paul makes it clear that things haven’t improved since the finale, and the trailer hints at that well:

There could be a few questions about Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelorette. It’s hard to tell when the reunion was filmed, though, which could impact just how many questions can be asked about the two other ABC reality shows.

We’re still waiting on news about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 4, but we’re sure to see that happen. And there are talks of a spinoff.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is available to stream on Hulu.