Hulu sets release month for its sequel to The Handmaid's Tale

When The Handmaid’s Tale came to an end, there was a clear sign that the universe would continue. We didn’t even know that The Testaments had been officially picked up to series at the time!

Well, The Testaments is on its way in 2026, and it’ll be here a little earlier than expected. I was thinking the summer based on when The Handmaid’s Tale had started to release on the streamer. However, we’re getting it sooner, and we can’t wait!

THE TESTAMENTS - “First Look” (Disney) CHASE INFINITI

The Testaments release month on Hulu

Hulu has confirmed that The Testaments season 1 will arrive in April 2026. As of now, there isn’t a set premiere date, but we do suspect that it will release weekly, as The Handmaid’s Tale did. A weekly release makes a lot of sense for a series like this, as it is full of heavy content that needs to be digested.

The release month matches that of The Handmaid’s Tale season 1. That debut on April 26, 2017, so it is possible that we could see a similar date nine years later to mark that. As most Hulu shows release on Wednesdays, we could be looking at around April 22 or April 29, 2026.

The Testaments will be available on both Hulu and Disney+. In 2026, the plan is for Hulu content to be available on Disney+ to put all content in one place, but Hulu will still be available on its own.

THE TESTAMENTS - “First Look” (Disney) ANN DOWD

A first look at The Testaments

As well as a release month, Hulu has shared some first-look images, which includes a look at Lucy Halliday and Chase Infiniti as Daisy and Agnes (also known as Hannah). Yes, we’ll get to see Luke and June’s baby all grown up, as she starts her journey to become a Wife. Or will she? Could she go the route of an Aunt?

As for Daisy, she is a young Canadian teen who finds out she has a connection to the Republic of Gilead. In the novel, we learn that she is Baby Nichole — Holly — but it’ll be interesting to see how the show develops this story. The last we saw of Holly, she was left with June’s mom as June and Luke remained in Gilead to search for Hannah and fight for a full revolution. However, June’s mom, also called Holly, was out in Alaska. How does baby Holly end up back in Canada?

THE TESTAMENTS - “First Look” (Disney) LUCY HALLIDAY

With Aunt Lydia still in Gilead, but knowing the problems of the society now, we could see her take Agnes and Daisy under her wing. After all, she’ll know the risk to them, and she’ll want to make sure they aren’t hurt in the way of June, Janine, and so many other Handmaids. This is Lydia’s real chance at redemption after the way The Handmaid’s Tale ended.

There are also plenty of images to give us a look at the young women of Gilead, including a group of them dressed in purple, a look at some sort of dance with younger girls dressed in pink, and the house of likely one of the main Commanders.

THE TESTAMENTS - “First Look” (Disney) THE TESTAMENTS

THE TESTAMENTS - “First Look” (Disney) MATTEA CONFORTI, CHASE INFINITI

THE TESTAMENTS - “First Look” (Disney) SHECHINAH MPUMLWANA, ROWAN BLANCHARD, BIRVA PANDYA, MATTEA CONFORTI, CHASE INFINITI, ISOLDE ARDIES

THE TESTAMENTS - “First Look” (Disney) THE TESTAMENTS

Will June be in The Testaments?

As of right now, Elisabeth Moss hasn’t confirmed if she will return for The Handmaid’s Tale sequel, but the door is open for her. June is somewhere in Gilead, and she is fighting to reunite with her daughter.

At the end of the book, June does show up and reunite with both her daughters. So, the door is open for a cameo at the very end of the series. When that will be is unknown. After all, this is just the first season of the tale.

The Testaments will arrive on Hulu and Disney+ in April 2026.