The Testaments wraps up filming (but don't expect it until 2026)

That’s a wrap for The Testaments season 1. The filming for The Handmaid’s Tale spinoff has come to an end thanks to some photos shared from the cast.

Chase Infiniti, who will play Agnes/Hannah in the series, took to her Instagram Stories to share that the first season had wrapped. Just before this, Brad Alexander, who will play a character called Garth, also shared the exciting news.

When could The Testaments season 1 air on Hulu?

Now the series is in post-production, which for a series like this can have some CGI work. It’s not as much as something like Gen V or even Outlander, but there is certainly some work to do. It could involve some ADR work, which is the additional voice recording work, and some reshoots if needed.

However, for now, we can look at a potential release year as 2026. This would match similar timeframes of The Handmaid’s Tale, which tended to take a little over a year between seasons. We’re not counting delays due to the pandemic or the 2023 strikes—that’s just not fair to count them.

With some hope, we’ll get The Testaments season 1 around the spring of 2026 on Hulu. That’s my prediction for now.

What is The Testaments about?

The Handmaid’s Tale spinoff series is set after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6. We left with June and Luke acknowledging that they need to find their daughter, Hannah, but they now need to do it separately. With Boston back in the hands of the Americans, a third state has been saved. However, Gilead continues in the other 47 states, and it’s in one of them that we’ll find Infiniti’s Agnes.

We know that she was taken from Boston earlier in The Handmaid’s Tale when it was clear that her future there was at risk of June finding her. The MacKenzies had her, and they weren’t going to let her go.

In the sequel novel, we learn that Agnes is now training to become a Wife with Aunt Lydia at the helm of that. However, she realizes that this isn’t the life that she wants, and she requests to be an Aunt instead. That takes her on another journey, and one that could ultimately end up reuniting her with her biological parents.

Meanwhile, there’s Daisy, a young girl from Canada who has infiltrated Gilead with the hope of tearing it down. When she ends up in the care of Aunt Lydia, things take a turn, but will she find out who Agnes is to her?

The Testaments season 1 will hopefully arrive on Hulu in 2026.

