I Love LA release date, cast, trailer, and what to expect from the HBO comedy

If one of your favorite television genres happens to be 20 and 30-somethings navigating life and love together in a major city, then you're definitely going to want to make sure HBO's latest comedy is on your radar. Shiva Baby, Bodies Bodies Bodies, I Used to Be Funny, and Bottoms star Rachel Sennott stars in, created, and writes the new comedy series I Love LA.

The series has been in the works for quite some time, but finally arrives for those of us who have been eagerly anticipating its premiere on the heels of breakout young adult-skewing comedies Overcompensating and Adults. Since those shows were both met with acclaim from fans, there's no doubt we're also going to adore I Love LA, especially with a poster that references Sex and the City.

Wondering when you can tune into I Love LA on HBO and when you can stream on HBO Max? We're sharing everything you need to know before watching the new series, including who's also starring (and guest starring!), what to expect, and much more!

When is the I Love LA release date on HBO Max?

I Love LA premieres on Sunday, November 2, 2025 on both HBO and HBO Max. While you might expect the episode to air at 9 or 10 p.m. ET, the premiere episode arrives at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT following new episodes of Welcome to Derry and The Chair Company. For those not watching live on HBO, which will likely be the vast majority of the show's target demo, you can watch new episodes of I Love LA every Sunday night at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO Max.

Jordan Firstman, True Whitaker, Odessa A'Zion, and Rachel Sennott in I Love LA on HBO | Photograph by Kenny Laubbacher/HBO

How many episodes are there in I Love LA?

Because the show isn't an HBO Max original, I Love LA will drop new episodes weekly rather than having the potential for every episode to be released at once. The first season contains eight episodes. I know, that's a shorter order compared to the usual order of 10 episodes that most streaming comedies receive nowadays. Since the series releases weekly, the season finale will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max on Sunday, Dec. 21. After episode 8 airs, there won't be another episode coming on Dec. 28. Make sure to watch and stream to ensure a season 2!

Who stars with Rachel Sennott?

Rachel Sennott, who created the series and wrote the pilot and finale episodes, stars in I Love LA as the leading character Maia. The main cast also includes Odessa A'Zion as Tallulah, Jordan Firstman as Charlie, True Whitaker as Alani, and The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson as Dylan. Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon's son Miles Robbins was originally cast before the character and plot changed, which ultimately resulted in Hutcherson joining the cast.

Take a closer look at the main cast of I Love LA:

Rachel Sennott as Maia

Odessa A'Zion as Tallulah

Jordan Firstman as Charlie

True Whitaker as Alani

Josh Hutcherson as Dylan

In addition to the main cast members, I Love LA also features a number of familiar faces in its recurring and guest cast. Expect to see Moses Ingram and Lauren Holt recurring throughout the season and the following guest stars: Leighton Meester, Quenlin Blackwell, Elijah Wood, Josh Brener, Tim Baltz, Froy Gutierrez, and Colin Woodell.

Josh Hutcherson and Rachel Sennott in I Love LA on HBO | Photograph by Kenny Laubbacher/HBO

What to expect from I Love LA

According to HBO's press release for the series, the network describes I Love LA with the following synopsis: "An ambitious friend group navigates life and love in LA." Other descriptions of the series have referred to the friend group as "codependent" and reuniting after spending some time away from each other and reflecting on how they have grown in their respective lives and relationships.

Without reducing the series down to comparisons of other shows, I Love LA seems cut from a similar cloth to other comedy series about 20 and 30-somethings, such as HBO's own Sex and the City, Girls, Looking, and Insecure. The show has been given a TV-MA rating, which means there will likely be heightened language, drug use, sexual situations, nudity, and more.

Is there a trailer for the new HBO comedy?

Yes, there's a trailer, and it will 100% sell you on watching I Love LA. The trailer gives you a better sense of the kind of comedy the series is serving and what the plot promises rather than simply reading a synopsis. As teased in the clip, Maia (Rachel Sennott) seeks a promotion as she's driven and motivated in her career. However, a reunion with an old friend upends her life, her friendships, and relationship with her boyfriend. Check out a tase of the show in the video below!