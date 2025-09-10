We just got the best Overcompensating season 2 news — thank goodness!

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this, and Overcompensating fans have been waiting about four months, which feels like a lifetime. But the exciting, thrilling, and amazing news has finally arrived! On Sept. 10, Prime Video at long last announced that Overcompensating season 2 has officially been renewed and will continue Benny's story with new episodes.

After weeks (months!) of speculation among fans, Prime Video revealed the comedy hit's renewal on Sept. 10, which comes long after the show's premiere and subsequent viral success in May. Earlier this summer, Amazon's TV boss shared that a writer's room had opened on a potential second season of Overcompensating ahead of a formal renewal, which was a positive sign.

Overcompensating season 2 happening at Prime Video

Along with the renewal announcement, series star, creator, and writer Benito Skinner shared a very fittingly funny statement expressing his excitement to be back, "I have been so overwhelmed by the insane response to the show, and feel so damn lucky to go back to Yates University with Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Strong Baby, and this legendary cast for Season 2!! PLAY SUPER BASS :)."

Skinner also announced the renewal on TikTok with a homemade music video set to "Dirrty" by Christina Aguilera filmed between takes on season 1 and a carousel of photos on Instagram. In his caption, he alludes to having been hard at work behind the scenes "cooking season 2" though he hadn't been able to talk about or confirm the new season until now.

Naturally, now that Overcompensating season 2 has been renewed, fans will be wondering what's next for the show, when the episodes will be coming out on Prime Video, and how many episodes there will be this time around. Unfortunately, at the time of the renewal, Skinner and Prime Video didn't divulge many details about season 2, though we should expect season 2 later on in 2026.

In the first season, the comedy hit featured eight episodes, which could very likely happen again with season 2 unless the streamer increases the episode count to 10 episodes. Obviously, fans would love the show to have more episodes, and that would admittedly allow the show to have a bit more breathing room and further flesh out some of its more compelling supporting players (ahem, Hailee).

In addition to Skinner returning, the main cast — Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, Adam DiMarco, and Rish Shah — are also expected to return, as well has recurring stars Holmes, Owen Thiele, Lukas Gage, Nell Verlaque and guests Connie Britton and Kyle MacLachlan. Before season 2 premieres, there were be plenty more casting announcements, including new guest stars.

Watch Overcompensating only on Prime Video, and stay tuned for more news and updates on season 2 from Show Snob!