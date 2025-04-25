If you were hoping for more You on Netflix, we have some disappointing news

By the end of You season 5, we see Joe Goldberg get exactly what he deserves and now has to live out the rest of his days behind bars for all the crimes and deaths he's committed. It's been a long journey, but we finally reach that justified ending. With that in mind, is it possible that there's more story to come?

You season 6 is not happening

No, You season 6 is not happening as the fifth season was the last. From the start of when the show got renewed for a season 5 back in March 2023, Netflix shared that it would also be the final one. So, it's time to officially close the book on the final chapter of this tale. With the way the final episode ended, I think it's close-ended enough where we're satisfied as viewers.

From the start, we always wondered how far Joe's crimes could really go and just how long he could keep doing them for. We also wondered whether he'd get caught, die, or even run away and get away with it forever. We're very happy that last scenario isn't what happened. Joe's biggest fear came true, and that's to be alone with no romance and a dull life behind bars. And that's definitely worse than death for him, which is why he was begging Bronte to kill him.

You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 5010 of You. Cr. Clifton Prescod/Netflix © 2025

It would have been interesting to perhaps see Joe in prison in another season. It's a way we've never seen the main character before. Of course he can't commit anymore crimes. But what's his personality like? Has it dulled? Does he continue to try and reach out to his son, Henry, or has he left him alone now that the young boy sees him as a monster? There's a few avenues the story could take, but I think it was smart for the show to end it here. Five seasons have been enough. And leading man Penn Badgley agrees. Here's what he told Tudum:

“I can see the whole arc of the series and I’m like, ‘Man, I’m glad I got to do that. But there’s no amount of enjoyment or gratitude that can eclipse the brutal reality of what a man like Joe Goldberg is. And so, giving life to him for this long, I’m ready to lay that down … Hopefully, it just feels like a really good way to end it.”

If you've read any of my reviews from this season, you know I didn't really enjoy You season 5 very much. However, I am glad that the show was able to wrap up this story and give it a proper ending. As mentioned above, perhaps there could be some things explored in a You season 6, but it's not needed. We've definitely had enough Joe Goldberg in our lives. And so for one final time we say, goodbye, You.

You season 5 is now streaming on Netflix.