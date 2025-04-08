5 worst Harlan Coben Netflix shows that just don’t deliver (and you can skip)

If you're a fan of thrillers, Netflix has no shortage of options, especially with its selection of Harlan Coben adaptations. Coben, known for his suspenseful novels, has become a popular name in the streaming world with many of his books turned into Netflix shows. However, not all of them live up to the hype.

As of right now, there are 10 television series adaptations and one original series of his currently streaming on Netflix. They are Safe, Stay Close, The Innocent, The Stranger, Gone for Good, The Woods, Hold Tight, Missing You, Caught, Fool Me Once and Just One Look. While each of these series has its share of twists and surprises, not all of them succeed in maintaining your interest or keeping the momentum strong throughout. Some may leave you hooked for a few episodes, only to disappoint with predictable plotlines, pacing issues, underdeveloped characters, or unsatisfying conclusions.

We would hate for you to waste your time on shows that don’t deliver, so we’ve put together a list of the five worst Harlan Coben Netflix shows that simply miss the mark and that you can skip.

Stay Close (2021)

Directed by: Daniel O'Hara

Daniel O'Hara Written by: Danny Brocklehurst, Mick Ford, Charlotte Coben, Victoria Asare-Archer

Danny Brocklehurst, Mick Ford, Charlotte Coben, Victoria Asare-Archer Cast: Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage, Sarah Parish, Jo Joyner, Daniel Francis

I really wanted to like Stay Close as it hooked me from its premise and the first episode, but then it quickly lost its grip. What started off as a gripping mystery turned into a frustrating experience, with too many plot holes and an underwhelming ending. The script was so poorly written, and the actors tried their best to make the most of the material. But even their efforts couldn't make up for the poor execution of the show as a whole. Ultimately, it became a chore to finish, and the payoff wasn’t worth the journey.

Here's the synopsis for Stay Close via Netflix Media Center:

"With trademark thrills, gripping suspense and secrets of past crimes beginning to unravel, Stay Close questions how much you really know someone. Four people each conceal dark secrets from those closest to them; Megan (Jumbo) a working mother of three, Ray (Armitage), a once-promising documentary photographer, Broome (Nesbitt) a detective unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case, and Lorraine (Parish), an old friend of Megan's. As the past comes back to haunt them, threatening to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them, what will be their next move?"

Hold Tight (2022)

Directed by: Michał Gazda and Bartosz Konopka

Michał Gazda and Bartosz Konopka Written by: Agata Malesińska and Wojciech Miloszewski

Agata Malesińska and Wojciech Miloszewski Cast: Magdalena Boczarska, Leszek Lichota, Krzysztof Oleksyn, Grzegorz Damięcki, Agata Łabno

Hold Tight seems to be another case of a weak script, in my opinion. Unlike Stay Close, which hooked me at the beginning, Hold Tight feels slow and sluggish right from the start, and it doesn't get better. The first episode is 51 minutes long, but it felt like it took forever to get through, as I kept zoning out and having to rewind because I wasn’t fully engaged.

The acting wasn't too great either, with the performances feeling flat and lacking any real emotional depth. It’s hard to stay invested when the characters don’t feel believable, and the dialogue feels stiff and unnatural. Overall, I recommend watching another one of Coben's Netflix adaptations if you're looking for a thrilling, engaging experience. Hold Tight will only leave you frustrated and underwhelmed.

Hold Tight's synopsis via IMDb:

"When a young man goes missing soon after his friend dies, life in a tight-knit, affluent Warsaw suburb slowly unravels, exposing secrets and lies."

Gone for Good (2021)

Created by: David Elkaïm and Vincent Poymiro

David Elkaïm and Vincent Poymiro Cast: Finnegan Oldfield, Nailia Harzoune, Nicolas Duvauchelle, Guillaume Gouix, Garance Marillier

Gone for Good suffers from bad acting, slow pacing, and several other issues. From the first episode, you'll quickly realize that the plot doesn’t grab your attention as it should. You'll feel the lack of energy as the story struggles to pick up momentum. The acting feels flat as well, with the actors struggling to deliver emotionally impactful scenes. This makes it hard to care about the characters or their situations. Then, there's the constant back and forth with the time shifts, which only adds confusion instead of enhancing the mystery. Fortunately, this was one of the shorter Coben Netflix adaptations with there only being five episodes. I don't know if I could've made it through more.

Gone for Good synopsis provided by Netflix Media Center:

"Guillaume Lucchesi, in his thirties, thought he had drawn a line under the terrible tragedy which saw the two people he loved the most die: Sonia, his first love, and Fred, his brother. Ten years later, Judith, whose love has made his life worth living again, suddenly disappears during his mother’s funeral. To find her, Guillaume will have to face all the truths that were hidden from him by his family and friends, as well as those that he’d long decided to ignore. For better, but mostly for worse."

Caught (2025)

Directed by: Miguel Cohan and Hernan Goldfrid

Miguel Cohan and Hernan Goldfrid Written by: Ana Cohan and Miguel Cohan

Ana Cohan and Miguel Cohan Cast: Soledad Villamil, Alberto Ammann, Juan Minujín, Matías Recalt

Caught is one of the newest Coben Netflix shows, but don't go thinking it will live up to the excitement of his previous adaptations. Like with the other series on this list, you'll find yourself frustrated with how this one unfolds. The acting wasn't the best, and there were several plot holes. The twists, which are supposed to be the show’s main draw, feel forced and predictable, making them less effective in keeping viewers intrigued or interested in the story.

The pacing also drags, with moments that feel unnecessarily stretched out. If you still decide to watch this series, be prepared for a slow and underwhelming experience. But if you heed my warning and skip it, you'll save yourself the time and frustration.

Caught synopsis via Netflix Media Center:

"In Argentinian Patagonia's city of Bariloche, journalist Ema Garay rises to prominence in digital media by exposing criminals who manage to evade the law. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Leo Mercer, a respected community figure who becomes the prime suspect in her investigation into the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl. As she searches for the truth, Ema finds herself forced to confront her own demons."

Just One Look (2025)

Directed by: Marek Lechki and Monika Filipowicz

Marek Lechki and Monika Filipowicz Written by: Agata Malesińska and Maciej Kowalewski

Agata Malesińska and Maciej Kowalewski Cast: Maria Debska, Cezary Lukaszewicz, Piotr Stramowski

If you thought Caught was bad, Just One Look is even worse. Although there are six episodes, the mystery thriller series feels far too long for the little substance it delivers. The acting is equally disappointing, with only the lead actress showing any real effort. Oh my! And that ending... It's just a mess. Instead of offering a satisfying conclusion, it feels rushed and thrown together. If you're looking for a well-crafted, suspenseful thriller, this one is definitely not it. Save your time and skip it. You'll thank me later for sparing you the frustration.

Here's the official synopsis for Just One Look via Netflix Media Center:

"A happily married jewelry designer's world is shattered when she discovers a mysterious old photograph of her husband surrounded by unfamiliar faces. Determined to uncover the truth, she plunges into a web of secrets and lies that threaten her loved ones and force her to question everything she once believed."