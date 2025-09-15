Industry season 4 might be coming to HBO earlier than anticipated

Industry is arguably one of HBO’s most gripping dramas, yet it still hasn't received the widespread recognition it deserves. It truly baffles me how a show this brilliant can fly under the radar for so many people. But for those who have been faithfully tuning in, it’s nothing short of a guilty pleasure you can’t stop obsessing over.

I mean, scandalous office politics, chaotic power plays, and backstabbing colleagues. Industry is addictive, messy, and utterly thrilling. It's definitely not the type of show to leave in your watchlist, never to be touched again. For those who have been keeping up, the drama series is now on its fourth season. HBO renewed Industry for this installment back in September 2024.

Since its renewal, a lot of information has come about the fourth season. For example, Harry Lawtey, who played the role of Robert Spearing for the show's first three seasons, will not be returning for season 4. His exit was announced back in February 2025, and it was due to him having scheduling conflicts. However, Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, Kit Harington, and Miriam Petche will all return in their respective roles.

Joining as newcomers for Industry season 4 are Max Minghella, Kiernan Shipka, Jack Farthing, Toheeb Jimoh, Amy James-Kelly, Claire Forlani, Kal Penn, and Charlie Heaton. In addition, the cameras started rolling on the fourth season in the United Kingdom in late March 2025 and stopped on Aug. 1, 2025. Now the new episodes are spending their time in post-production as we await an official premiere date.

Myha'la Herrold as Harper Stern in Industry season 3 | HBO

Industry season 4 is planned for a January 2026 premiere on HBO

While we don't know exactly when the new season will come out, we do now have an idea. Casey Bloys, who is the Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, spoke to Deadline at HBO’s post-Emmy party on Sunday night and shared that the network is aiming to release Industry season 4 sometime in January 2026. This is earlier than what we had initially expected.

We had thought the fourth season would be coming out sometime in March or April 2026. We came to this release prediction by basing it on how long it took from production wrapping on the second season to start airing. Filming on Industry season 2 came to an end on Dec. 8, 2021. Then, about eight months later, on Aug. 1, 2022, it premiered on HBO.

With production on Industry season 4 wrapping up on Aug. 1, 2025, eight months later would've put the release in April 2026. However, it looks like post-production is going to wrap up sooner given this January 2026 targeted premiere. This is great news for fans who won’t have to wait long to jump back into the ruthless world of London banking. Like previous seasons, Industry season 4 will consist of eight episodes in total.

We'll return with the official premiere date once HBO makes that big announcement, so stay tuned to Show Snob!