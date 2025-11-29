Industry season 4 release date, cast, trailer, and what to expect from the HBO drama

Industry heads unite! HBO has dropped excited news about the upcoming season. Even though the past two seasons have come out in the fall, and we've had to wait over a year for the fourth season, Industry season 4 is arriving to HBO and HBO Max in January 2026, several months earlier than it was originally anticipated to premiere.

The climactic ending of season 3 saw Rishi realizing that his shady business moves had resulted in the murder of his wife, while Yasmin set caveats for how she'd agree to marry Henry. Even after one last fling with Rob, he's officially moved to Silicon Valley (and has left the series), and Harper was plotting how to make big moves for herself.

With the release of a captivating new season trailer, and a description from HBO, fans finally have more details about what they can expect to see in the upcoming Industry episodes. The network has teased that now with Harper and Yasmin "at the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads," the women will be pulled into a risky, "globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene."

HBO has also revealed that we'll see Yasmin navigate her relationship with Henry, and that Harper will find herself working closely with a new character on the series, Whitney Halberstram. Halberstram has been described as an "enigmatic executive," and it's been teased that Whitney and Harper's friendship will "warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power and the desire to be on top.”

When is the Industry season 4 release date on HBO?

Industry season 4 is premiering Saturday, January 11 at 9 pm ET. The 8-episode season will drop new episodes weekly, and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

This also means that the popular Sunday night HBO block of drama shows is back, because the week following Industry's premiere, the show will be followed by the highly anticipated new series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is the newest spin-off within the Game of Thrones universe.

Who stars in the new season of Industry?

Much of the cast from Industry season 3 is returning, but notably Harry Lawtey (who played Robert Spearing) will not be coming back to the show after his character moved to Silicon Valley. But we knew early in 2025 that his character would not be returning because of scheduling conflicts, so this isn't a surprise to fans.

Along with Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, Kit Harington, and Miriam Petche all returning for the fourth season, there are many exciting newcomers who will be rounding out the cast. As stated above, there's a new character named Whitney Halberstram, and he's played by Max Minghella. Also joining the show are Kiernan Shipka, Jack Farthing, Toheeb Jimoh, Amy James-Kelly, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, Kal Penn, Edward Holocraft, and Charlie Heaton.

The Industry season 4 trailer gives fans their first look at the season

Along with information about the premiere, HBO also dropped a first-look of the new season, and the trailer is almost completely free of dialogue. It's taken the internet by storm with good reason, and shows just how much the series has grown and transformed since its first episode.

Watch the trailer that has fans raving and locked-in on what's to come in January above.