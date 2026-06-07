Interview with the Vampire season 3 episode 1 release time by time zone and what to expect

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire has been one of the best shows to come from a book. Not only is there a ton of representation (which is incredibly important), but the series stays close to the source material. Some things have changed because the times are different (Interview with the Vampire was published in the 1970s), but the core of the story and characters remains.

In the season 2 finale of Interview with the Vampire, Lestat de Lioncourt and Louis de Pointe du Lac both apologized for treating each other poorly. This came after Louis learned that Lestat was the reason he survived the vampire court, while Armand was going to let him die. While they may have reconciled, something happens that could ruin their recently repaired relationship.

If you want to see how Lestat makes the transition from living in a rundown house to being a rock star, you’ll have to watch the season 3 premiere of Interview with the Vampire.

The Vampire Lestat episode 1 release date and time

Interview with the Vampire season 3 episode 1 is set to premiere on AMC in the US on Sunday, June 7, at 9:00 p.m. ET, which is 6:00 p.m. PT, 8:00 p.m. CT, and 7:00 p.m. MT.

However, as it also releases on AMC+, it is available on the streaming service earlier in the day, with each episode premiering on the platform at 3:00 a.m. ET, 12:00 a.m. PT, 1:00 a.m. MT, and 2:00 a.m.

As it is already available to watch in areas with AMC+, here are the linear start times for the program on AMC in your time zones:

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, June 7

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, June 7

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 7

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, June 7

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 7

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 7

What to expect in the season 3 premiere of Interview with the Vampire

This season will focus on Lestat de Lioncourt (played by Sam Reid) as he embarks on his newest career. He’ll be a rockstar. As random as it may seem for a vampire who’s over two hundred years old, it makes sense. Lestat has always been someone who loves being fawned over, and what better way than to be a music icon? However, there’s another reason that he wants to tour the globe.

When Lestat and Louis last spoke, Daniel Molloy’s book (“Interview with the Vampire”) hadn’t been released. Now that it is, Lestat’s response is to tell his side of the story in song. On top of that, it looks like Louis wasn’t happy with his story being told without his consent. All of this will make for a great season premiere of a top-tier show.

For more on Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat stay tuned to Show Snob.