Interview with the Vampire season 3 gets the filming update fans have been thirsty for

Interview with the Vampire season 2 came to an end back in June 2024, and eyes were immediately on any news for season 3. In some great news, Interview with the Vampire season 3 was quickly confirmed, and we also found out that it would be time to get Lestat’s story.

After all, the first two seasons have focused on Louis’ version of events. Lestat isn’t happy with the way he’s been portrayed, and so, he wants to set the record straight. What better way than to create a band and make music? If you feel like you’ve heard the story, you have. Interview with the Vampire season 3 is going to follow the events of Anne Rice’s novel The Vampire Lestat. At least, it will loosely follow it.

You likely watched Queen of the Damned, which also loosely followed the plot of the book. It gives you a rough idea of what to expect.

Interview with the Vampire season 3 has started filming

In some disappointing news, Interview with the Vampire season 3 won’t premiere until 2026. However, in some exciting news, filming has started. Hollywood North Buzz notes that filming will take place between Monday, June 16 and Friday, Oct. 10 in Toronto, Canada.

Back in March, we were treated to a sneaky look at the writers hard at work. Within that sneak, we got to see Sam Reid performing as Lestat and working on one of the songs. He did not want to be disturbed, though.

There was a board with sticky notes that had some fun tidbits. Apparently, Kendrick Lamar is going to release a Lestat diss track, which sounds so on brand for him. There’s also a chance of seeing Lestat and Louis at Disneyland, and tell me that you don’t want that to happen now!

We've got the inside scoop from the #InterviewWithTheVampire season 3 writer's room. pic.twitter.com/hZOjPUogyE — Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (@AnneRiceAMC) March 11, 2025

When will Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere on AMC?

As of right now, AMC hasn’t given us a release date, but we know that it’s coming out in 2026. With filming just starting now, we’re probably looking at summer 2026 at the earliest, but it could be as late as the fall. Considering this is all about vampires, around Halloween would be the perfect time, right?

There have been some major changes to storylines in Interview with the Vampire seasons 1 and 2 from the book so far, and we can expect that to change moving forward. However, the bones of the story will be there, and we can’t wait!

Interview with the Vampire is available to stream on AMC+.