Is Euphoria season 4 happening? HBO finally seals the show's fate

After a truly wild fever dream of a comeback season, Euphoria season 3 has officially come to an end with a bloody, deadly, and wholly unexpected finale. The new season premiered four years after the second season brought the HBO teen drama to new heights of pop culture relevance but with a shocking new twist that took the "teen" aspect out of the equation completely.

Before Euphoria season 3 made its premiere on HBO in April 2026, fans had been hypothesizing about the possibly worst-kept television secret in a minute: whether this would be the final season. HBO had remained cagey and no one had given concrete confirmation about the show's future. But after the credits rolled on the season 3 finale, the official word finally arrived.

Euphoria season 3 confirmed as final season of the show

Shortly after Euphoria season 3 episode 8 finished airing, creator Sam Levinson shared on the New York Times' Popcast podcast that the episode was the series finale. HBO also confirmed the show's ending, effectively quieting any rumors or speculation about season 4. About the show ending, Levinson said, "In terms of the story that we set out to tell, which is a story about addiction and its consequences, this feels like the end to me."

Zendaya in Euphoria season 3 episode 8 | Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

From a ratings standpoint, Euphoria ending and not continuing with a fourth season is likely a major loss for HBO. Holding true to its first two seasons, the series once again commanded social media conversation with each Sunday night airing and the chatter contributed to the show matching, an in certain cases exceeding, its viewership numbers from the previous season.

However, the critical and audience reception simply can't be ignored, not that the reviews for and reaction to Euphoria season 3 have any role in the show coming to an end. Because of the extended period of time that separated seasons 2 and 3, the show was creatively overhauled to bring the teenage characters into adulthood and was given heavy-handed Western and spiritual themes.

The cast's skyrocket into superstardom and busy schedules also couldn't be ignored, as it was somewhat obvious by the lack of screen time some of the main cast members (both individually and together) had that their time was limited. The result was a disjointed narrative with infrequent joint scenes between much of the household name stars, leaving much to be desired for longtime fans.

Not to mention, and here's where spoilers come into play (so spoiler warning!), the show's main protagonist Rue was killed in the series finale. Zendaya previously hinted that closure was coming at the end of season 3, and for Rue, closure definitely came with a bittersweet twist. Euphoria season 4 wouldn't feature Zendaya as Rue and would have to diverge from the show's driving force.

But not all of the main characters had a tragic ending like Rue. Cassie and Maddy were brought closer together in the aftermath of Nate's death and their stories were left mostly open-ended, making a case that a spinoff could happen should inspiration strike. But we shouldn't hold our breath for Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie to star in a continuation series in the near or distant future.

No matter how you feel about Euphoria season 3 and its ending to the Emmy Award-winning series, a huge chapter in pop culture history has concluded for good. Here's to hoping we will get another glittery, bold, messy, oddly funny, and sometimes hard-to-watch show that brings us all together on Sunday nights sometime soon because we know season 4 won't be happening.