Is the Grotesquerie episode 7 ending the worst plot twist of the year? (The clues we missed)
By Sandy C.
The question in the headline of this post is subjective. I have seen a fair mix of reactions online after Grotesquerie episode 7. Some viewers love the twist and can’t wait to see what happens next and what this means for Lois (Niecy Nash-Betts). Others, myself included, feel like this twist is rather underwhelming. I was already over the story and wanted it to end – now you’re telling me none of it was real and the mystery is starting from scratch? Fantastic.
I was a fan of Grotesquerie when it first premiered. I enjoyed the performances and how the story was more focused than some American Horror Story installments have been. But it lost me by the fourth episode. Where was this going? Why are we getting all of these bonus characters who appear to have nothing to do with the plot? There was also a theory of Lois’ husband Marshall (Courtney B. Vance) being Mr. Grotesquerie. Everything just seemed to be a dead end. Well, now we understand why. None of it was real.
That said, there are some hints Ryan Murphy dropped throughout the first six episodes that hinted this was not real. Looking back, here are some clues we missed.
Fast Eddie (Travis Kelce)
Ed Laclan appeared in Lois Tryon’s life out of nowhere. Almost like an angel. When we first met Eddie. He helped Lois with her cigarette and was sitting across from her in a matter of a few seconds. At first, I didn’t even think Eddie was real. I thought he was an angel or someone only Lois could see. Then we have the getaway car Lois and Eddie rode off in. If it’s too good to be true, it is not true.
The lighting
Did anyone else find it weird that the lighting in Grotesquerie was always a little off? Everything was dark or with an orange haze, or both. Who lives in such darkness? I get that’s part of the theme, but it was a little too much and we just went along with it instead of questioning it.
Were there any other clues you think we missed that seem pretty obvious now? What do you think about the big twist? Will it pay off and win back audiences who don’t care for it? I’ll give it a chance and tune in next week, but I’m not very optimistic.
There are three episodes left after episode 7. Episode 8 and episode 9 will premiere next Wednesday, Oct. 23, with the finale dropping the following week, Oct. 30.