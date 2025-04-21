It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 has unfinished business at Abbott Elementary this July

After a two-year wait, we finally, finally, have the release date for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 on FX! Us fans have been waiting since July 2023 when the season 16 finale came out with the iconic "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day" episode. Plus if you caught the first part of the It's Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary crossover on ABC, then, like me, you've probably been waiting for more. It helped tide us over, but it's not enough! So when does the new season arrive?

CR: Patrick McElhenney/FXX

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 release date

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 premieres Wednesday, July 9, 2025 with the first two episodes on FX. That's right, we're getting a two-episode premiere! On the network, you can tune in starting at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day on Thursday. It's not known how long the season is just yet. But hopefully with this extra long wait, the episode count will be higher. Fingers crossed!

It hasn't been 100% confirmed yet, but it seems like the premiere episode of season 17 will be the second part of the It's Always Sunny/Abbott crossover. Earlier this year on the ABC comedy series, the gang paid the school a visit, easy enough as the sitcom is also set in Philly. While Charlie, Dee, Mac, and Frank were featured pretty heavily, of course the focus of the episode was going to be on the Abbott staff since it's their show. And Dennis was elusive, but we'll find out why in Part 2 airing as a Sunny episode.

As fans of the very mature comedy, we're definitely looking forward to It's Always Sunny season 17 as a whole, but also to see our favorite troublemakers at the center of the crossover episode. What's great is that FX has already released a teaser ahead of the new season, which focuses solely on the crossover episode we're most looking forward to. Check it out below!

According to the video, for some reason the gang is trying to perhaps start a boy band at the school. Why is that their goal? Honestly, who really knows what goes on in their hilariously unhinged heads. We can also expect the theme of the season to be "The Gang Embraces The Corporate Era," per a press release. There's plenty more to look forward to as well:

"[The gang] will exploit cross-network promotion to increase market share; they'll scapegoat one of their own to avoid a PR backlash; they'll risk everything for a handshake with the Saudis; they'll bend the laws with side hustles to pad their pockets; and they'll change everything about themselves to appeal to a broader audience. And sure, like any corporate goon, the Gang craves money and parasitic social privileges. That’s been plain since 2005. But they’re also human beings. They crave love.. respect… conditional freedom… constant adulation… histrionic amounts of attention… non-stop gratification... and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism."

There's definitely a lot to unpack there and it's a bit all over the place, just like Charlie, Mac, Dee, Dennis, and Frank are. And yet, it all somehow works into the hilarious comedy we know and love. I absolutely can't wait to see the crazy shenanigans they all get into. If there's one thing for certain, it's that we're in for some laughs with the new season this summer. Bring it on!

