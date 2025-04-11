It's not clear whether Surface season 3 will happen, and I'm not upset about that

The Surface season 2 finale, "Unearthed," is now streaming on Apple TV+ and it was... fine. I guess that's the word I would use. The truth of what happened to Sophie's mom is finally revealed, and it honestly wasn't that impressive. SPOILER - Quinn and Eliza's mother accidentally shot her when she came by the house one night, thinking she was an intruder. Ok.

When Sophie goes to report to the police that there's a body buried on the Huntley estate, her mother's body, she finds out that authorities have been looking for her for a while. Not just in Britain, but in multiple places too. Turns out Sophie and Tess are just two of her aliases. There's more mysteries to Sophie's past to unravel. So with all of that, what's the status of the show?

Courtesy: Apple TV+

The future of Surface on Apple TV+ is unknown

At the time of this writing, Apple TV+ has not renewed or cancelled Surface for a season 3. So the fate of the series is still up in the air at this moment. It's normal though. While some productions do get early renewals, most of the time companies wait for viewership numbers to come in. In terms of the story though and as someone who's watched the second season, I don't think a third one is necessary.

While season 1 was enjoyable for me to watch, I felt like I was just waiting and waiting for season 2 to end each week. I kept pushing through until today where we've finally reached the end. The mystery just wasn't as interesting with the Huntley family, they're such a typical rich people hiding secrets group that's been done countless times in murder mysteries. It just felt repetitive and like the writers were forced to stretch the story across eight episodes so the big reveal wouldn't happen until Surface season 2 episode 8.

And now apparently Sophie has been on the run for a long time, there's more aliases she's gone by, and more memories she's forgotten. I mean, really? This girl has not lived that long of a life. How much could she have really done. Is she a secret spy or something, and the job went wrong and that's why she lost her memories? It's just getting to be a bit too much now. And yes, I understand it's a fictional story. But still. It's honestly gotten to a ridiculous point. I for one would vote to end the series here. A Surface season 3 is not what we need.

Surface season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+.