Jennifer Aniston is one of those stars who just loves to keep herself busy. After her breakout Emmy-winning turn as Rachel in Friends, Aniston would move to movies with successes from rom-coms to the acclaimed drama Cake.

Aniston returned to TV in 2019 starring in The Morning Show, one of the launch series for the then-new Apple TV+. Aniston also serves as an executive producer on the drama while playing the role of reporter Alex Levy, with the series coming back for season 4 in September.

Now, Aniston is going to star in a new Apple TV+ dramedy, making it a question of whether her role on The Morning Show is at risk!

Jennifer Aniston starring in I'm Glad My Mom Died

Per Deadline, Aniston will be starring in I’m Glad My Mom Died, a 10-episode series that is being written, produced, and showrun by Jennette McCurdy and based on her best-selling memoir. Ari Katcher also produces with Aniston.

McCurdy is best known for her role as the troublesome Sam Puckett on the hit Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly. She also reprises the role for the spinoff, Sam & Cat, which co-starred Ariana Grande as her Victorious character of scatter-brained Cat Valentine.

Sam & Cat ended its short run amid reports of trouble on set with feuding lead stars and other issues. Shortly afterward, McCurdy went public about her problems with an eating disorder and being pushed into becoming an actress by her controlling mother, Debra, who died in 2013.

McCurdy retired from acting in 2018 to concentrate on being a writer. Her book became a bestseller, hailed for McCurdy’s open talk about her mother’s abusive behavior and how it contributed to her mental and physical health problems.

The show will be a semi-autobiographical take on McCurdy’s life with Aniston as the mother to an 18-year-old actress who “relishes in her identity as a ‘starlet’s mother.’” It’s a juicy role that lets Aniston show off her more wicked side (much like the comedy Horrible Bosses). But should The Morning Show fans worry about this meaning no more Alex?

Viewers would obviously be concerned if Aniston’s starring role in this show means trouble for The Morning Show. Balancing two big dramas at once is a challenge for anyone and so they worry Alex will be absent from The Morning Show.

Thankfully, Deadline reports that should The Morning Show get a fifth season (as expected), it shouldn’t impact being able to star, even with this new show. Perhaps there could be changes to her schedule as Aniston may film a lot of her scenes earlier or later to fit in the Mom series. Or they could even have an excuse for Alex being absent for an episode or two in order to explain Aniston busy filming.

It can also be that the two shows will film far enough apart for Aniston to easily do both. Mom may also only be a limited series, not a regular one and so that would allow Aniston more flexibility. Either way, it’s a big deal for Apple TV+ to have two shows with the same A-list star to add to her power on the streamer.

The Morning Show season 4 premieres Sept. 17 on Apple TV+.

