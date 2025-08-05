Jennifer Tilly teases her mysterious new character in School Spirits season 3

There are still plenty of major shows set to return with new seasons this year, including Stranger Things, The Witcher, Wednesday, Percy Jackson and Gen V. While we're looking forward to checking out every single one, we've already started to look ahead to next year. For instance, the hit Paramount+ teen series School Spirits is officially slated to return for its third season in 2026, and everything we've learned about the upcoming installment so far has us more excited than ever!

Back in July 2025, news broke that three new actors had joined the cast for School Spirits season 3 in recurring roles. They were Ari Dalbert (Friendship, Inhumans), Erika Swayze (Davey & Jonesie's Locker, Workin'), and Hollywood legend, Jennifer Tilly (Chucky series, Chucky movies). However, not much was known about their characters at the time other than their names. Dalbert plays a character named Kyle, while Swayze portrays the role of Livia. Tilly takes on the role of Dr. Deborah Hunter-Price

Since Tilly's character's name has "Dr." in front of it, fans immediately began speculating that she could be connected to Split River High in some official capacity. Maybe a school counselor or administrator. Well, now we know exactly who she is. According to TVLine, Deborah Hunter-Price is a school superintendent in School Spirits season 3.

On Aug. 4, Tilly shared the first official photo of herself in character on social media with a cheeky caption. The caption to the post on Instagram reads, “Look out, Split River High! There’s a new b*tch in town,” which seems to suggest that her character is bold and possibly antagonistic.

There are some strange things going on at Split River High with the spirits of the dead lingering in the halls, and the supernatural presence seemingly growing stronger. How will Superintendent Deborah Hunter-Price play a part in all of this? We can't wait to find out when School Spirits season 3 premieres on Paramount+ next year.

The story in season 3 continues directly from the dramatic ending of season 2. With Simon stuck in Mr. Martin's scar, Maddie must unravel the dark secrets behind Split River High to rescue her friend before it’s too late. Peyton List returns as Maddie. Also returning from season 2 are Kristian Ventura, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Josh Zuckerman, Milo Manheim, Ci Hang Ma, and Miles Elliot.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we'll continue to share new information about School Spirits season 3!

