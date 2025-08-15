Jeremy Renner is back this fall for a new season of the most underrated Taylor Sheridan series

Taylor Sheridan’s most underrated drama is coming back, and we finally have an official release date for it!

Taylor Sheridan has swiftly established himself as a powerhouse producer. The big success, of course, is Yellowstone and its various spin-off series. There’s also the recent hit Landman and the crime drama Tulsa King.

Often overlooked is Mayor of Kingstown. The Paramount+ drama has slipped under the radar for both fans and critics despite a major star in Jeremy Renner. It has some good support, but it’s often easy to forget it’s airing, let alone coming back for a fourth season.

Deadline has confirmed that Mayor of Kingstown season 4 will premiere on October 26 with Renner back alongside new cast member, Emmy-winner Edie Falco. They join returning cast members Lennie James, Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Nishi Munshi.

It’s good news for fans of the show, which deserves a lot more attention as one of the better crime dramas on Paramount+ that gives Renner some fine material.

L-R: Derek Webster as Stevie and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in episode 8, season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

What is Mayor of Kingstown season 4 about?

For newcomers, the series revolves around the fictional Kingstown, Michigan, a blue-collar city kept alive by the company running the local prison. It’s a place filled with strife between the police, politicians, prison wardens, and the numerous crime gangs. The McCluskey family has long been the mediators for the region, doing what it takes to keep things from erupting into open war.

The show kicked off with Mike McCluskey (Renner) forced to take charge when his older brother is killed. The series focuses on Mike’s efforts to maintain the peace, not afraid of getting his hands dirty to do it.

Season 3 had Mike tangling with the Russian mob and nearly losing his life in the process. Season 4 will have Mike dealing with the power vacuum of the Russians’ defeat, putting his friends and family in danger. Meanwhile, Falco joins as Nina Hobbs, the new warden, with Lennie James and Laura Benanti also coming on board.

“In season 4, Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past.”

The series rests on Renner’s performance, which is compelling as a man who wanted out of this town and now has to defend it. Season 3 had Mike giving up much of his morals to make sure the Russians were defeated, while other characters got their own unique arcs. Season 4 hopes to build on that and help the show get more attention.

With the premiere date coming soon, we're hoping Mayor of Kingstown season 4 continues this underrated drama and is another feather in Sheridan’s cap.

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premieres Oct. 26 on Paramount+.

