Jeremy Renner returns in Mayor of Kingstown season 4 this fall (release month confirmed!)

Mike McLusky will be making his long-awaited comeback on our watch lists before we know it! Thankfully, following the show's renewal and filming start earlier this year, Paramount+ has graciously revealed when fans can expect to tune into Mayor of Kingstown season 4. The series from Taylor Sheridan charts its return this fall.

During the Paramount Earnings Call for Q1 2025 on May 7, the company offered some insight on when some of its biggest original series would return with new seasons. While NCIS: Tony & Ziva will kick things off in August, a quartet of Taylor Sheridan shows will return this fall. Jeremy Renner stars in Mayor of Kingstown season 4, which makes its premiere in October 2025.

Paramount didn't reveal the exact release date for the new season, but fans can now pencil in October for the exciting return of Mayor of Kingstown. The hit series was renewed in December 2024 and cameras began rolling by late January 2025. It's exciting to learn that there's not much time left to wait until the crime drama series is back and firing off thrilling episodes!

L-R: Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Lane Garrison as Carney in episode 8, season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown streaming on Paramount+, 2024 | Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 sets October 2025 premiere

While Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premieres in October, Paramount+ also revealed that three additional Taylor Sheridan shows will debut this fall as well. Tulsa King season 3 arrives in September, Landman season 2 begins in November, and Yellowstone's new spinoff series Dutton Ranch also appears primed to make a splash in November.

It's quite the time to be a fan of the Taylor Sheridan television universe, especially since we also learned that 1944 is preparing for a release in 2026, and another Yellowstone spinoff centered on Kayce Dutton tentatively titled Y: Marshals will begin airing on CBS sometime in 2026, too. The new procedural stars Luke Grimes back in his role as Kayce, who's now working as a US Marshal.

There's still one more Taylor Sheridan show that's unaccounted for that could sneak in a release in 2025. The Yellowstone spinoff The Madison, which stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew Fox, wasn't included in Paramount's list of showing premiering in the fall during the earnings call, which gives us hope that the series could drop this summer... but it could also be pushed into 2026.

Since Mayor of Kingstown season 4 began filming in January, there haven't been many updates about the new season, though we did receive an exciting casting update in February. The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie star Edie Falco joined the cast of season 4 in the major role of Nina Hobbs, Anchor Bay's new prison warden. Clayton Cardenas, Lennie James, and Laura Benanti were also cast.

According to an earlier listing, filming should be wrapped sometime in May, which means we should be getting our first look at the season sometime this summer along with a formal announcement of the release date. Keep checking Show Snob for more news and updates on Mayor of Kingstown season 4 and all things Taylor Sheridan!