Jessica Biel stars in new spy thriller after The Better Sister

Paramount Television is starting work on a new spy thriller that gives Jessica Biel some major action chops to tackle.

Deadline broke the news that Paramount Television Studios has signed a first-look deal with Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple’s Iron Ocean. The first project under the agreement is The Ambler Warning, with Biel starring and producing.

The series will genderflip the main character of the 2005 novel from CIA agent Hal Ambler to Erica Ambler played by Biel.

Per the plot synopsis, Erica “suffers a devastating injury, waking up without her memories in custody at a supermax prison for the world’s deadliest spies. Erica must figure out who she is and who she can trust, while piecing together the clues that will prevent a lethal attack on American soil.”

Jessica Biel (Chloe) in The Better Sister Photo Credit: Jojo Whilden/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

The series will be produced by Paramount TV Studios, Iron Ocean and Captivate Entertainment. It’s the first project for the newly revived branch of the company following its merger with Skydance with Biel and Purple putting out a joint statement.

“We are so excited to be partnering with Matt Thunell and the team over at Paramount Television Studios. We have been long time fans of Skydance, which is where our conversations with Matt first started, and now to be bringing that deal to our previous home at Paramount Television Studios feels full circle, We can’t wait to get started creating content with a team that is as passionate about Iron Ocean’s mission as we are. Ambler Warning is just the beginning.”

Matt Thunell, President of Paramount TV Studios added his own comments.

“I have always admired the incomparable Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple, and the high-quality, audience-pleasing series they make. We are thrilled to welcome Iron Ocean to Paramount Television Studios and launch our partnership with Ambler Warning as the first project.”

Spy TV shows are still hot right now with hits like Paramount+’ Lioness and Apple TV+’s Slow Horses. It’s no wonder that streamers are turning to adapting more spy and action novels to catch the trend, including the works of Robert Ludlum.

Ludlum is most famous for writing the Jason Bourne books that birthed a successful movie franchise with dozens of other books written before his death in 2001. Since then, his name keeps appearing as the pen name for different authors, some using Ludlum’s notes for future books. Now one of those could be getting a new series starring Jessica Biel!

This is the latest in the long line of TV shows Biel has starred in for Iron Ocean that include The Sinner, Candy and The Better Sister. Biel is no stranger to action with movie roles like Blade: Trinity and can thus easily handle the needed action sequences for this part while possessing the acting chops for a spy unsure of who she can trust, including herself.

The series is in the early stages so likely not airing until late 2026 at the earliest with no word on where it may land. But Biel in a spy thriller is something to look forward to and keep up Ludlum’s record of great action adaptations!