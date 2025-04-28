Jessie Mei Li still wants Shadow and Bone season 3: 'It would be a dream'

Even though it's been two years since Shadow and Bone season 2, which turned out to unfortunately be its last season, premiered on Netflix, we're honestly still thinking about the series. And I'm someone who hasn't read the novels, coming in as a show-only fan. So I can't even imagine how you book readers feel.

The second season definitely wasn't as strong as the first, but many of us still think that the fantasy drama was cancelled prematurely. Despite this, it doesn't seem like Netflix will reverse its decision. But, that doesn't mean we, and the cast members, aren't still thinking about it. Because one in particular agrees with us!

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote her new movie Havoc, actress Jessie Mei Li, aka the Alina Starkov, shared that if Netflix ever changed their mind about Shadow and Bone season 3, she'd definitely come back to reprise her role. Here's what the star told the outlet:

"To go back with all my mates to Budapest and just have a lovely time? Absolutely. It would be a dream. And we do talk about it. Sometimes a bunch of us say, 'Well, should we go back to Budapest on holiday. Just pretend we’re back there.'"

Courtesy: Netflix

The actress not only shares that she'd go back to do a third season, but that she's still close to the cast. And as fans, that's always what we love to hear! Despite the premature ending, Li does still believe that they "ended it on a high" in a way because the show was so popular when it was cancelled. But also adds that "it's frustrating because it felt like there was so much more to tell." That's definitely an understatement.

The written franchise comprises of three Shadow and Bone books, the Six of Crows duology, and the King of Crows duology. The series adapted some of the Crows' story into the first and second seasons. Even so, there was so much more to tell and adapt.

Like I said above. Shadow and Bone season 2 wasn't the best, but based on how popular the series became and the built-in book fan base, it's really surprising that Netflix decided to cancel it so soon. Part of it could have come down to money as fantasy shows need a lot of special effects, which are expensive. I don't know.

All I do know is that the fantasy drama at least deserved one more chance, and it feels like we've been robbed of that after being invested for two seasons. Li is always open to a Shadow and Bone season 3, and we definitely would be too!

Shadow and Bone is streaming on Netflix.