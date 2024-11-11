John Krasinski and Natalie Portman will play onscreen siblings in Fountain of Youth
John Krasinski is a true talent! He made us laugh and proved he could be a comedic actor on The Office. Since then, he's been in more dramatic roles in both film and television. And he's just as good in those projects as well! There's an upcoming one we're excited about and that's Fountain of Youth starring the actor alongside Natalie Portman.
In the Apple Studios and Skydance movie, the two are set to play siblings onscreen. This is the pairing we never knew we needed! Per Deadline, the brother and sister are estranged but decide to work together on a "global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth." The two are knowledgable in history, which may give them an advantage in this adventure that will "change their lives - and possibly lead to immortality."
Ooh, sounds so intriguing right!? I'm definitely ready to watch this adventurous story play out especially with Krasinski and Portman at the center of it all. Filming started up on Fountain of Youth in February 2024 where the stars and production set up shop in Bangkok, Thailand. Other filming locations include Vienna, Austria and Liverpool, England. I mean, this story is all about adventure so it's only fitting that the characters may have to travel to multiple cities in their search for the Fountain of Youth.
Filming is now complete and wrapped in October 2024, according to Deadline. Hopefully this means good news for us fans as the next step would be post-production, then a release date announced. Fingers crossed an early 2025 release date will be set.
But I have a feeling it may be more likely that the studios will choose to hold the movie until the summer. We'll see what happens! Perhaps we'll get a trailer in the next few months though. Fountain of Youth is directed by Guy Ritchie and also stars Domhnall Gleeson, Eiza González, Laz Alonso, Arian Moayed, and Carmen Ejogo.
