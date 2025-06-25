Josh Dallas wants to reunite with Manifest costar in Ransom Canyon season 2

Shortly after Netflix announced the exciting Ransom Canyon season 2 renewal news, Once Upon a Time and Manifest star Josh Dallas threw his cowboy hat in the ring to appear in the new season. If you're wondering how this even came about or, more importantly, why it needs to happen, allow me to explain. As per usual, it's all connected.

Netflix's modern Western romantic drama series Ransom Canyon features a sprawling, multi-generational ensemble cast led by Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly. While centering on the ranching and romantic lives of many adult characters, the series also devotes a significant amount of time to teenage characters in the titular Texas town.

One of those teen characters is the charming and endearing Lucas Russell, played by Garrett Wareing, who Manifest fans know best as TJ. Wareing has by far been among the best breakout talents on Ransom Canyon and plays one of the show's best characters. While celebrating the renewal on social media, Wareing's former costar expressed his interest to appear in season 2!

Ransom Canyon season 2 should have a Manifest reunion on Netflix

Josh Dallas commented hand clapping emojis under Wareing's renewal post to congratulate him on the renewal. In a follow-up comment, Dallas also wrote, "I think a new cowboy needs to come into the canyon!" along with an emoji wearing a cowboy hat and a red hat emoji. Since Manifest ended on Netflix in 2023, Dallas hasn't appeared in a new movies or shows, making this the perfect opportunity.

Not only would it be an amazing nod to the Manifest legacy that was built on Netflix, but it's the reunion we all need as Manifesters continue to keep their fingers crossed for a spinoff series to get off the ground. Dallas would fit right in on Ransom Canyon, and there are a number of potential roles that could allow him to join season 2. Seriously, he's onto something here, Netflix!

Obviously, Lucas and Kit's father left them, forcing Kit to raise his younger brother. They have been on their own for years struggling and fending for themselves. Dallas could play their troubled, absent father, who returns to Ransom Canyon to try to get back into their lives. They talked about their father a lot in season 1, which suggests that the character will show up at some point in the future.

If Dallas doesn't play Lucas and Kit's father for a direct Manifest reunion with Wareing, then perhaps he could actually play a cowboy. There's always room for another rancher to arrive on the scene to dust up some trouble with Staten and Davis. Whether he's aligned with one or the other or neither, Dallas has all the charm and charisma to play a new guy in town that stirs the pot.

Finally, if not the Russells' father or a competing cowboy, perhaps Dallas could be a new love interest Quinn met while she was in New York City and arrives in town to make Staten jealous. These kinds of romantic dramas are built around love triangles, and Quinn's relationship with Davis has been put to bed. We need a new guy in Quinn's life, and Dallas could be that handsome heartbreaker.

In addition to Dallas throwing his cowboy hat into the ring to appear in Ransom Canyon season 2, fellow Manifest star Holly Taylor, who played everyone's favorite villain Angelina, replied under Dallas' comment to play a new cowgirl. Again, a casting move I can see and want to happen! Hello, Yancy's secret wife? The possibilities are endless for Manifest reunions in Ransom Canyon!

