Julie Andrews just made Bridgerton history in the best possible way

It's been over a year since Bridgerton season 3 came out, and we're having a hard time waiting for the highly anticipated fourth season to drop. Bridgerton season 4 doesn't have an official release date yet, but it's been confirmed for a 2026 release on Netflix. The other good news is that production has already wrapped up, so the brand-new episodes are currently being edited to perfection. But that's not all! One of the series stars just made history after securing an Emmy win for their work on the show.

Academy Award-winning actress Julie Andrews is known for voicing the role of gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown, in the hit period drama series. On Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, Andrews won the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. She won for her voiceover as Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton season 3 episode 8 titled "Into the Light." Unfortunately, Andrews wasn't at the ceremony to receive the award in person, so presenter Craig Robinson accepted it on her behalf.

This isn't the first time Andrews received a nomination in this category. She previously earned Emmy nods for voicing Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton in 2021 and 2022, as well as for reprising the role in Queen Charlotte in 2023, making this win a long-awaited recognition of her iconic work.

Other actors who were also nominated for the same Emmy category this year are Hank Azaria for The Simpsons, Maya Rudolph for Big Mouth, Alan Tudyk for Andor, Jeffrey Wright for What If…? and Steven Yeun for Invincible.

Andrews is set to reprise her role as Lady Whistledown in the upcoming Bridgerton season 4. While the third season told Colin and Penelope's love story, the fourth season will shift its focus to tell the love story of Benedict and the mysterious Lady in Silver, Sophie Baek. They first meet at Lady Bridgerton’s famed masquerade ball, and it's pretty much love at first sight on Benedict's end.

It'll be interesting to see how exactly their love story will unfold. Bridgerton is also known for its side storylines, so we can't wait to see what the rest of the Bridgerton family and London’s high society get up to this season. With Lady Whistledown back to narrate the drama, fans can expect plenty of gossip, scandal, and unexpected surprises that will keep everyone talking. A Bridgerton season 5 and season 6 have also been confirmed, so you can expect much more romance in the years to come!