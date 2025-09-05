Karen Kingsbury gives fans hope for A Thousand Tomorrow season 2

While we wait for Virgin River season 7, Sweet Magnolias season 5, and Ransom Canyon season 2, we need something good and tear-jerking to watch on Netflix. By now, everyone has already binge-watched all three seasons of Sullivan's Crossing, and since Heartland might be removed, our watch lists are in dire need of a new show. Thankfully, Karen Kinsgbury's A Thousand Tomorrows is here!

The Great American Pure Flix original series A Thousand Tomorrows arrived on Netflix in the United States for streaming in September 2025 and didn't take long to become an instant hit. The series quickly climbed up the daily top 10 after Sullivan's Crossing already departed. Peaking at No. 5 on Sept. 5, the romantic drama series looks to continue scoring new viewers.

Based on the Christian fiction novel of the same name by Karen Kingsbury, A Thousand Tomorrows centers on troubled bull rider Cody Gunner (Colin Ford) as he focuses on his career. But a new romance with barrel racer Ali Daniels (Rose Reid) turns his world upside down. Those who have watched (and cried!) during all six episodes might still be wondering if season 2 will happen.

How A Thousand Tomorrows season 2 could happen

According to Kingsbury (in 2023), she and screenwriter Tyler Russell have already outlined a second season of A Thousand Tomorrows based on her follow-up Cody Gunner novel Just Beyond the Clouds. She told Movie Guide that the second novel (out of three books about Cody Gunner) could produce two seasons of television rather than just one. So, maybe season 2 and 3?! Well...

Karen Kingsbury, Tyler Russell, Colin Ford - Karen Kingsbury's "A Thousand Tomorrows" Red Carpet Premiere Dallas | Rick Kern/GettyImages

It's worth noting that Kingsbury conducted this interview with Movie Guide back in 2023 around the time of the miniseries' original release on Pure Flix. During that time, she and Russell were hoping that the potential success of the show on the cable network would allow them to continue to tell more stories in this world, but Pure Flix hasn't renewed the series for another installment yet.

On Sept. 5, Kingsbury set the record straight on Instagram about the chatter online surrounding the fact that she "confirmed" season 2 was in the works. While the author debunks ever confirming anything about season 2, she acknowledged the existence of another Cody Gunner book and the show's newfound success on Netflix, simply asking fans, "Would you like to see a season 2?"

Now that the show has found greater success thanks to streaming on Netflix and attracting a wider reach, perhaps the Christian romantic drama could actually return to adapt more Cody Gunner stories. In addition to Just Beyond the Clouds, the character also appears in the 2009 standalone novel This Side of Heaven. Clearly, there's lots of material to work with.

Any future seasons of A Thousand Tomorrows likely wouldn't happen on Netflix, but seeing an audience gravitate toward the series could push Great American Pure Flix to consider a renewal or an adaptation of Just Beyond the Clouds. So, a second season isn't in active development, but according to Karen Kingsbury, it's not completely out of the cards. Fingers crossed!

Watch Karen Kingsbury's A Thousand Tomorrows on Netflix.