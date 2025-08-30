Virgin River fans will love the cozy new Karen Kingsbury show on Netflix

While we keep waiting for Virgin River season 7 to make its premiere on Netflix, there are so many great options to binge-watch that give the same kind of feels. Of course, the most obvious option would be Sullivan's Crossing, the fellow series based on Robyn Carr books that has completely taken over Netflix this summer. But another cozy show could be coming for its crown.

Based on the novel by celebrated author Karen Kingsbury, the Great American Pure Flix series A Thousand Tomorrows comes to Netflix on Monday, Sept. 1 and could be the next series that Virgin River fans completely fall in love with. The series features all of the things viewers love about the Netflix original series, most especially the focus on heartfelt love stories.

Although Kingsbury first published the Christian fiction novel back in 2005, A Thousand Tomorrows ultimately received a series adaptation for the small screen almost 20 years later as the show debuted in February 2023 on the Christian media streaming service. For the first time, it's coming to Netflix for a wider audience. Wondering what it's about and why to tune in? Let's dive in!

A Thousand Tomorrows tells a love story about faith

Event hough Virgin River might not have as much of a focus on Christian themes that A Thousand Tomorrows, both series have an overriding sense of faith and community running through them. On top of that, two relatable characters fall in love and must immediately navigate the challenges from their pasts in order to arrive at a wonderful future together. Very Mel and Jack, right?

In A Thousand Tomorrows, a talented and otherwise confident bull rider Cody Gunnar (played by Colin Ford), who has pushed almost everything in his life to the side — his family and the prospect and true love included — to focus on his career and younger brother. However, Cody suddenly meets the beautiful barrel racer Ali Daniels (played by Rose Reid) and everything changes.

A teased by the show's official synopsis, "Only God knows how many tomorrows they will have together. Can Cody and Ali make the most of their time in the dangerous and competitive rodeo world?" If you haven't read the book, then that description definitely teases something potentially tragic happening between the couple and hints at a real tear-jerker ending!

What to know about A Thousand Tomorrows

As previously mentioned, A Thousand Tomorrows makes its Netflix debut on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. The full six-episode series will be available to watch beginning at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT, which is a little early to begin watching. Thankfully, the series arrives during the long Labor Weekend. If you have that Monday off, it's binge-watching time! If not, it's the perfect binge-watch whenever you can.

The series contains six hour-long episodes that tell the full story of Kingsbury's book. Since the show wrapped its airing on Great American Pure Flix in March 2023, a second season hasn't been confirmed or ordered, which seems to suggest that there won't be A Thousand Tomorrows season 2 and it will remain a standalone limited series. Here's more details on the episodes:

Episode # Episode Title Original Air Date Episode 1 "Untouchable" Feb. 24, 2023 Episode 2 "Hooked" Feb. 24, 2003 Episode 3 "What No One Knows" March 3, 2023 Episode 4 "Meaner Than A Bull" March 10, 2023 Episode 5 "The Perfect Match" March 17, 2023 Episode 6 "One Last Ride" March 24, 2023

In addition to Ford and Reid starring in the leading roles as Cody and Ali, the series also stars Cole Sibus as Carl Joseph Gunnar, Anne Leighton as Sarah Daniels, Kate Easton as Mary Gunnar, KC Clyde as Mike Gunnar, and CK Bolado as Dalton. Kingsbury's novel was followed up by Just Beyond the Clouds in 2007, another book about Cody Gunnar. Fingers crossed it's adapted someday!

Watch A Thousand Tomorrows on Netflix beginning Sept. 1.