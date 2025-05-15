We're jumping into an action-packed 1970s family crime world in the newest series from J. J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan. Starring Josh Holloway as a driver for a crime family and Rachel Hilson as a new FBI agent, Duster follows the journey of this unlikely duo who must work together to take down a criminal kingpin in 1972 Phoenix, Arizona.

From The Pitt, to The White Lotus, to The Last of Us, Max has seen a rotation of new and returning hit series over the past several months, all of which leave an impression in pop culture. While Duster has big shoes to fill on the platform, it's in great company. And as a fun and flashy action series, I hope the series becomes a fast hit. Here's when you can watch every episode of Duster on Max!

Rachel Hilson and Josh Holloway in Duster

When to watch the new crime drama Duster on Max

It was announced earlier this year that the Duster series premiere is Thursday, May 15 at 9pm on Max. In addition to the premiere date, we now also have planned streaming release dates for the additional seven episodes. And with no weeks off or mid-season breaks, this series is sure to pick up momentum for its audience into the summer.

Even though Max will sometimes drop the first two or three episodes of a series on its premiere date before moving to weekly singular episode releases, Duster will only stream one episode at a time. The series will air for 8 consecutive weeks, with the finale date scheduled for July 3. Here is the full release schedule for Duster: Most shows on Max have more than 8 episodes in a season, but it's possible that a smaller batch of episodes was the best way to serve the story and characters.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 May 15 Episode 2 May 22 Episode 3 May 29 Episode 4 June 5 Episode 5 June 12 Episode 6 June 19 Episode 7 June 26 Episode 8 July 3

In the first episode, which is also titled "Duster," we'll see Holloway's character Jim working as a getaway driver for a crime family in the Southwest. We're also going to meet Hilson's Nina, the first Black female FBI agent, who after being shipped off to Arizona by her supervisors, is determined to take down that same crime family. The show of course follows the wild journey Jim and Nina experience once their characters come face to face and realize they have a common goal.

Much of the details about the series have been kept under wraps (the way I like it!), which sets up the opportunity for plenty of plot twists and unexpected turns. Things are not always what they seem in a J.J. Abrams series, and I can't wait to see where the action leads in Duster. To get a better sense of what the 1970s world of the series looks like, check out the latest trailer from Max.

Duster releases new episodes Thursdays at 9pm ET on Max.