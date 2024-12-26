Keep watching! There's a post credits scene at the end of Squid Game season 2

If you're reading this post, then that means you've made it through all seven episodes of Squid Game season 2 on Netflix. Congratulations. I certainly feels like a feat. Are we all alright, because I don't know if I am. So much happens, especially in that explosive finale. And the season really ends on a delicious cliffhanger. But, wait there's a little bit more with a post-credits scene! SPOILERS BELOW.

The complete anguish on Gi-hun/Player 456's face as his best friend Jun-bae (Player 390) is shot by the Front Man in the season 2 finale is absolutely devastating. My heart was breaking right along with him. I had a feeling something drastic like this was going to happen. Unfortunately the Front Man has been too smart and one step ahead of Gi-hun's plans. And, hey. This is Squid Game. There's going to be a lot of heartbreaking deaths. But believe me, I know This one hurt. This was his punishment for rebelling in a way.

The season 2 finale ends with the announcement of Jun-bae being eliminated. Then the credits start rolling and we think that's the end. But, there's actually just a tiny glimpse more. If you go to the 53:41 time stamp in season 2 episode 7, "Friend or Foe," you'll see the backs of Player 100, Player 096, and Player 353 as they enter an arena with a different Red Light, Green Light girl doll. She's also joined by a boy doll as well.

What the Squid Game season 2 post-credits scene means

The scene is only eight seconds long, but you can bet that we're trying to dissect every second of it. Player 100 is the older man who's sort of taken charge of the O team of players wanting to stay in the game. He's been very vocal about everyone continuing and does not want to go home before getting a bigger cash prize. As for the other players, they haven't really gotten much screen time.

Though through some sleuthing, I was able to find them in the background of some scenes, and they're with Player 100 in wanting to stay in the game. In the post credits scene, we don't see anyone's faces, just their numbers, though. Now whether that matters or not, I don't know. As for the dolls, of course the boy is new. The girl doll is a little different in that her outfit is red. The OG one that we've sene in the past two seasons wears orange.

There's also glimpses of some Pink Soldiers, then the traffic light changes from red to green, we hear a ding, and then it's back to the credits and the official end of Squid Game season 2. It's definitely mysterious, and we're assuming that this will be a new game introduced in Squid Game season 3. And we were right based on creator and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk's comments to Entertainment Weekly:

"That's actually a of Cheol-su, who, like Young-hee, is a new giant doll that we're going to be showcasing in season 3.And that's also a hint at the most exciting game in season 3 as well. So, while it hasn't been shared yet, I hope everyone will be excited to meet Cheol-su and the new game."

Perhaps the players will take part in a Red Light, Green Light 2.0. After all, this whole season we only saw three official games instead of the full six. It's not over yet. There could be more to it because why only show those three players and not their faces? It just feels very vague. But again, I don't know. I guess we'll have to wait and see what's going to happen exactly. In the meantime, let's bask in the fun of theorizing until season 3 arrives at some point in 2025!

