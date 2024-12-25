Squid Game season 2 release time, preview, and more to know before it drops on Netflix

Let the countdown begin! Squid Game season 2 is right around the corner, and the anticipation building for the series is like no other. It's true we've got the Christmas festivities to look forward to. But this is truly the best present Netflix could give us. So what time exactly can you start watching?

Squid Game season 2 premieres Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024 at 12 a.m. PT on Netflix. Just like the first season, the whole season is dropping. You can expect a bit of a shorter one this time around with 7 episodes. But trust me. As someone who's watched them already, they episodes were made available early to the press, seven episodes is plenty to get your blood pressure up. And I mean that in the best way possible for the genre of the show.

It's a pretty late release, but that's the normal release time for the streamer. That means it would be 3 a.m. ET and 2 a.m. CT for those of you in the other parts of the U.S. Now, you might be a night owl and decide to stay up. Perhaps the holiday celebrations are keeping you up late. Even if you can't stay up and watch the whole season, it's a lot, maybe the first couple of episodes then?

Well no matter where you are, the global hit will be made available worldwide that day at that time. Here's a breakdown of the release times based on where you live, including internationally as well.

Location Release Time West Coast of the U.S. 12:00 a.m. PT Midwest of the U.S. 2:00 a.m. CT East Coast of the U.S. 3:00 a.m. ET Brazil 5:00 a.m. BRT Germany 9:00 a.m. CEST South Africa 10:00 a.m. SAST Dubai, UAE 12 p.m. GST South Korea 5:00 p.m. KST Sydney, Australia 7:00 p.m. AEST

What to expect in Squid Game season 2 on Netflix

Squid Game season 2 takes place three years after Gi-hun, or Player 456, won the big cash prize. Though I can tell you that we'll see some flashbacks to fill in some gaps, and that season 2 episode 1 is titled "Bread and Lottery." You'll get it when you see it.

He has it in his head that he needs to take down the games, once and for all. The question is whether he'll be able to do so. Well, the first step is to get himself back in the game, which he does. There will be new alliances, old and new friends, and of course new killer games to look forward to. And all this is happening with the Front Man, well, front and center as well.

Returning cast members include Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun/Player 456; Wi Ha-joon as Detective Hwang Jun-ho; and Lee Byung-hun as Hwang In-ho. Gi-hun also has a familiar friend who we met in season 1 in the game with him, as well as the return of loan shark Mr. Kim.

There's so many new faces to meet as well! Those include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji.

