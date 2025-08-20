Kristen Bell's best show is sadly leaving Netflix in September

For two decades and counting, Kristen Bell has been an underrated staple of the small screen. Most of us probably first fell in love with her in the titular role of the UPN/CW teen mystery drama Veronica Mars, a role she later returned to twice. She's since shape-shifted a number of times on TV, tackling comedies and cult favorites aplenty, including one that's set to leave Netflix very soon.

Before you get too concerned, no, Bell's latest hit series Nobody Wants This, which earned the actress her first Emmy nomination, isn't the one leaving Netflix. As a Netflix original series, a wildly popular one at that, it's in no danger of being plucked from the streamer any time soon. In fact, Nobody Wants This season 2 makes its premiere this fall on Oct. 23 to be exact.

However, the series Bell starred in before Nobody Wants This (and should have been Emmy-nominated for alongside her Golden Globes nod) is the one bidding Netflix farewell. After being a popular entry on the platform for many years, NBC's The Good Place leaves Netflix on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. All four seasons will depart the streamer following that date.

THE GOOD PLACE -- "Patty" Episode 412 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jameela Jamil as Tahani, Manny Jacinto as Jason, D'Arcy Carden as Janet, Kristen Bell as Eleanor, William Jackson Harper as Chidi | Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC

The Good Place leaves Netflix in September 2025

From creator Mike Schur, who also worked on The Office and created Parks and Recreation among other beloved small-screen projects, The Good Place premiered on NBC in 2016 and quickly became a runaway favorite. The series stars Ted Danson as Michael, an afterlife architect, and Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop, a woman who should have been in the Bad Place but ends up in the Good Place.

That's at least what the first season wants you to believe until the literally jaw-dropping and game-changing season finale that proved The Good Place wasn't just any ordinary comedy series. It's philosophical and makes you think, but you can never really anticipate where the story will go next from season to season. For that reason, ending after only four seasons was perfect.

The Good Place earned multiple Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations, including two nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and recognition for Danson, William Jackson Harper, D'Arcy Carden, and recurring guest star Maya Rudolph. If you haven't yet watched the clearly top-notch series in all it's time on Netflix, you still have a month as of this writing to sneak in a binge.

Currently, the series doesn't have a new streaming home lined up, but seeing as the series aired on NBC and was produced by NBCUniversal, The Good Place will likely land on Peacock at some point in the near future. Until then, once it leaves Netflix, the series will be available for purchase streaming platforms like Apple as well as complete Blu-ray and DVD home video sets.

For a long time, The Good Place was the best Kristen Bell show on Netflix. Unless Veronica Mars manages to find its way to the streamer, that mantle now easily belongs to Nobody Wants This. But if you're looking for even more Bell on Netflix, check out the original limited series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window and the Showtime dark comedy House of Lies.

More Netflix updates from Show Snob: