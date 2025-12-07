Landman’s ratings boom triggers early season 3 renewal

Despite being only a few chapters into its second season, Landman has already won its place as one of Paramount+’s rising powerhouses. The streamer surprised fans by issuing an early renewal for season 3, a decision fueled by surging viewership and a wave of critical acclaim.

As the stakes rise in the oil fields and tensions escalate among the Norris family, the series is delivering the kind of storytelling punch that has become synonymous with Taylor Sheridan’s work. Here's all we know about Landman season 3 so far.

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in Landman episode 4, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ | Paramount+

Why was Landman renewed so soon?

According to TVLine, Paramount+ announced on Friday, December 5, that Landman has been officially renewed for season 3. This happened on the same day Billy Bob Thornton was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Drama Actor for his role as Tommy Norris.

Co-creators Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace achieved a record viewership with their second season, with over 9 million fans streaming the show's premiere in the first two days, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's more than three times the audience for the series' debut and the highest-rated premiere in Paramount+ history.

With so much in favor of the show, it's not surprising the streaming service jumped at the opportunity to renew it early, making fans even more eager to keep watching. However, The Hollywood Reporter notes that Sheridan has signed a deal with NBCUniversal and is set to leave Paramount in 2028 — raising questions about the future of his current slate of series.

Ali Larter as Angela Norris, Stefania Spampinato as Bella and Andy Garcia as Gallino in Landman episode 3, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ | Paramount+

The entire main cast is expected to return, with Billy Bob Thornton continuing to lead the series in the role of Tommy Norris, veteran West Texas oilman and president of M-Tex. The rest of the main cast includes:

Demi Moore as Cami Miller, Monty Miller's widow and the new owner of M-Tex Oil

as Cami Miller, Monty Miller's widow and the new owner of M-Tex Oil Andy Garcia as Danny "Gallino" Morrell, drug cartel boss and chief "investor" in Cooper's business

as Danny "Gallino" Morrell, drug cartel boss and chief "investor" in Cooper's business Ali Larter as Angela Norris, Tommy's ex-wife, and potentially soon-to-be current wife

as Angela Norris, Tommy's ex-wife, and potentially soon-to-be current wife Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris, Tommy's daughter

as Ainsley Norris, Tommy's daughter Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris, Tommy's son and new oil company owner

as Cooper Norris, Tommy's son and new oil company owner Sam Elliott as T.L. Norris, Tommy's father

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wallace stated that they're "still just skimming the surface" in season 2. So, fans can expect season 3 to deepen the drama in the oil fields and back at M-Tex HQ, with Cami still navigating life as the biggest independent oil producer in West Texas and her professional relationship with Tommy evolving.

Cooper's business will likely keep growing, and there's more to be said about Gallino's involvement. Plus, how soon will he patch things up with Ariana? Angela and Ainsley are expected to continue providing a breath of fresh air amid the escalating drama, adding moments of levity to balance the intensity.

Landman season 3 is expected to premiere in November 2026, according to Wallace, who said the plan is not to keep audiences waiting too long and maintain the same break they did between seasons 1 and 2.

In the meantime, new episodes of Landman season 2 continue to stream on Sundays at 12 a.m. ET on Paramount+.