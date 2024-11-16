Landman date, time, preview, and release schedule
By Bryce Olin
If you're a fan of Yellowstone, we have some great news! Landman, a new TV series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, premieres on Paramount+ on Sunday, Nov. 17.
Compared to Sheridan's other series, which also have great casts, Landman has the best cast in one of Sheridan's series so far. Billy Bob Thornton stars in Landman, along with Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Michael Peña, Ali Larter, Mark Collie, Andy García, Paulina Chavez, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Michelle Randolph, and more.
We shared what Landman is all about, the trailer, and when to watch every episode!
What time is Landman on Paramount+?
The first two episodes of Landman are coming to Paramount+ on Nov. 17. You can watch the first two episodes of Landman at 12:00 a.m. PST / 3:00 a.m. EST on the streaming service.
If you don't mind staying up late to watch new episodes, you're in luck! New episodes of Landman will be released at that time on Paramount+ all season long.
Landman episode guide
There are 10 episodes of Landman in the first season. We know the first two episodes are dropping on Sunday, Nov. 17. So, we are expecting they will be released every Sunday on Paramount+ for the next eight weeks through Sunday, Jan. 12, which should be the date the season 1 finale is released on Paramount+.
Of course, release dates are subject to change from time to time.
Here's the Landman release schedule with the episode titles we know so far:
- "Landman" (Episode 1): Sunday, Nov. 17
- "Dreamers and Losers" (Episode 2): Sunday, Nov. 17
- Episode 3: Sunday, Nov. 24
- Episode 4: Sunday, Dec. 1
- Episode 5: Sunday, Dec. 8
- Episode 6: Sunday, Dec. 15
- Episode 7: Sunday, Dec. 22
- Episode 8: Sunday, Dec. 29
- Episode 9: Sunday, Jan. 5
- Episode 10: Sunday, Jan. 12
Landman trailer
"Welcome to the oil business."
That's how the trailer for Landman begins, and that's basically all you need to know to understand what this show is going to be about. Think Yellowstone, but for oil. It'll probably make There Will Be Blood look tame, too.
Here's the synopsis, via Paramount+:
"Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, LANDMAN is a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs. "
The series is based on the podcast Boomtown by Christian Wallace, who is also a co-creator of the TV series. Landman explores the boom of the oil business in a "modern-day" West Texas, according to Paramount+.
In the series, Thornton stars as Tommy Norris, who works for an oil company and makes all the problems go away.
According to a report from Town and Country Magazine, Moore revealed that there's already another season in the works, and it should start filming early next year, which means we could see Landman season 2 by the end of 2025. Landman season 2 has not been officially confirmed, but that's probably coming soon if Moore is to believed.
It's definitely a good time to be a fan of Sheridan's work. Yellowstone season 5 part 2 and Landman will share a release date in the next few weeks.
Stay tuned for more news about Landman!