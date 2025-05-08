Latest Apple TV+ renewal marks streamer's longest-running original comedy series

This week, Apple TV+ made a lot of exciting renewal announcements for its original series, but one of those announcements made history for the streamer. British comedy series Trying earned a renewal for season 5, which makes the critically acclaimed, fan-favorite series the longest-running comedy series on Apple TV+ in terms of amount of seasons.

With Trying season 5 now confirmed, the comedy has also achieved the ranks of the streamer's longest-running shows overall, matching the likes of For All Mankind, which has been renewed for season 5, and Slow Horses, which has been renewed for seasons 5 and 6. For comedies, Mythic Quest ended with four seasons, as will Acapulco this summer.

Apple TV+ has renewed a number of its beloved original comedy series like Loot (season 3), Palm Royale (season 2), Platonic (season 2), Bad Monkey (season 2), Shrinking (season 3), Ted Lasso (season 4), and the latest popular hit The Studio (season 2). The renewals for Acapulco, The Studio, and Trying all hit on the same day on May 6. It was a good day for fans of all three shows!

Trying season 5 happening at Apple TV+

In the series, real-life couple Rafe Spall and Esther Smith play married coupled Jason and Nikki, who are "trying" to have a child. The beginning of the series finds them having difficulty conceiving a baby naturally, which leads them to pursue adoption as a means to being their parenthood journey. The fourth season begins with a six-year time jump that catches up with the couple as they navigate all of the challenging ups and downs of being parents to a teenage daughter and tween son.

Along with the season 5 renewal announcement, Apple TV+ also gifted fans with a brief glimpse into what to expect from the upcoming episodes. In season 5, which is expected to again have eight episodes, the season will pick up in the aftermath of the season 4 finale cliffhanger. Nikki and Jason must figure out how to deal with Princess and Tyler's biological mother arriving at their home. What does she want and how does everyone react? Well, the synopsis teases chaos.

Check out Apple TV+'s tease for season 5 from the renewal press release:

"Season 5 finds Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) dealing with the consequences of Princess and Tyler’s biological mother Kat (Charlotte Riley) turning up at their doorstep, and the whirlwind of chaos she brings into their settled family life."

Apple TV+ didn't reveal when production begins or when season 5 could be released, but given that we're halfway through 2025 and that information isn't available to fans, one could assume that Trying won't be back until 2026. Three of its four seasons have dropped in May, while one dropped in July, so let's hope for a summer 2026 release for season 5. Until then, we can catch Trying star Rafe Spall in the Apple TV+ crime drama series Smoke, premiering this June.

Watch Trying only on Apple TV+.