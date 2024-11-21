Latest Euphoria update proves again Euphoria season 3 shouldn’t happen
By Sandy C.
Sam Levinson needs to stop trying to make Euphoria season 3 happen, we don’t want it! And the latest season 3 update further proves why it simply shouldn’t happen.
The second season of Euphoria concluded over two years ago on Feb. 27, 2022. In just a few months, it will be three years. It’s not like Euphoria fans don’t know patience. There were also about three years between the first and second seasons. Even statues crumble if they’re made to wait. But the reasons (yes, there are multiple) we don’t care for a third season are more than just a long wait.
Most recently, Storm Reid shared that she would not be returning as Gia Bennett in season 3. Gia Bennett may not have been the focus character of the story, but as Rue’s (Zendaya) sister, I’d argue it’s important we see her in season 3. Goa plays a huge role in Rue’s life and has helped her big sis with her healing process. In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes at the Governors Awards, Reid said that while she is excited about the upcoming season, “Gia’s not returning for the third season.”
Also not coming back for more, is Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat in the first two seasons. There were rumors that the actress and Levinson had many disagreements about her character. These rumors were denied, but fans began to question them again when Ferreira exited the show. But even before these exits, the multiple delays, and Levinson pausing everything to do The Idol (one of the worst shows of 2023), the majority of viewers lost interest since the passing of Angus Cloud.
The primary focus of Euphoria may be Zendaya’s Rue, but we all know that the heart of the show is Cloud’s character, Fez. Simply put, we don’t want the show to go on without him. Do we have unanswered questions? Sure. There are several answers we’d like – did Rue stay clean? Did she get back together with Jules (Hunter Schafer)? Most importantly, is Rue getting away with not paying for the suitcase full of drugs? There’s also the shooting – what a cliffhanger! But none of this matters, really. A third season just feels inappropriate.
Still, at the time of this writing, Euphoria season 3 really does seem to be happening. Reports state that filming will begin in January 2025. We’re not sure how long that will take. The third season may be ready by the end of 2025 or later. As soon as we learn more, we’ll update this post! Fingers crossed it doesn’t happen, though. Sorry, not sorry.