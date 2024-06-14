New Euphoria season 3 updates are very promising! (But who may not return?)
By Sandy C.
The amount of back and forth, delays, and cast departures for Euphoria season 3 is unbelievable. Yet, here we are, happy to get ANY sort of update on the upcoming season. The HBO hit series really has us wrapped around its finger. But we love the latest updates!
I suppose we can't blame HBO or Sam Levinson too much. After all, so much has happened since season 2 wrapped, including the devastating passing of Angus Cloud. The story's main plot may not have been about Cloud's character, Fez, but there's no denying he was the series' heart. The actor passed away on July 2023 at the young age of 25 due to an accidental drug overdose. It's hard to imagine Euphoria without him, especially because season 2 left us with so many questions about the fate of Fez.
Then, we have Barbie Ferreira (Kat, in the series), who announced that she would not return to season 3. According to unconfirmed rumors, Ferreira and series creator Sam Levinson disagreed on the direction Ferreira's character was going and the two would often clash on set. Again, this has never been officially confirmed.
After many delays, we still don't know exactly when Euphoria season 3 will premiere, but it looks like Levinson has been busy working on it. In an interview with Variety, HBO executive Casey Bloys gave an update on the upcoming third season. When asked about season 3, Bloys shared that he knows Levinson is working on it, but that it hasn't been easy because Levinson does not want it to be set in high school anymore. He comments:
"...there's a lot of back and forth about where to set it and how far in the future to se it and all that stuff. But I think he's [Levinson] got a take he's excited about, and he's busy writing."
And for those who thought Levinson would bring in a new cast, Bloys confirms that "it's the same core cast." Well, that's a relief. I would love to see Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and the others together again.
One question we still have, however, is if Chloe Cherry (who plays Faye) will return. In a recent interview, Cherry told Daily Mail that she has no idea what's going on when it comes to season 3. She shared that "no one talks to me. They really don't talk to me." Yikes. Do you think this means she will not return? Or is Levinson waiting to make the call once everything is ready?
As soon as we learn more details about the future of Euphoria, we'll update this post! Stay tuned.