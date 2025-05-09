Latest Joel McHale update could impact the Community movie on Peacock

Six seasons and a movie is all us Community fans have been asking for and wanting. We've got the six seasons, though we're still eagerly waiting for the reunion film that's sure to be a hit at Peacock. Since September 2022 when news was confirmed that the Community movie was happening, we've been wondering not just when it'll be released, but when filming would actually start. Now with one of the star's current shows getting picked up, this could be bad news for the project.

Joel McHale who played Jeff Winger currently stars in the comedy series Animal Control on FOX. The third season finished airing recently, and the show has now been picked up and renewed for a season 4, per TVLine. This of course makes us happy for the actor. We love to see them all succeed! But, the renewal news does have us thinking about Community: The Movie and McHale's upcoming availability. We just can't help it!

COMMUNITY -- Pilot -- Pictured: (l-r) Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley, Danny Pudi as Abed, Gillian Jacobs as Britta, Joe McHale as Jeff, Alison Brie as Annie, Chevy Chase as Pierce, Donald Glover as Troy -- NBC Photo: Paul Drinkwater

Community movie start date could get delayed again

Going off of broadcast TV's schedule, the fourth season of the comedy should premiere sometime in the fall 2025. That does mean after a bit of time off, McHale will have to return to set soon to begin filming Animal Control season 4. He'll be tied up doing that, and will most likely be unavailable to film Community: The Movie.

Comedies are quicker and easier to film than dramas and other genres. So, it is possible perhaps he'll be able to film both or finish from Animal Control quickly. Though that's not guaranteed. And the priority is going to go to his contract with FOX.

Many other cast members have also been booked and busy lately. Which again, we love to see! It's not just McHale who has scheduling conflicts. There's also Donald Glover, who played Troy, whose not only rocking it as an actor, but his music career is a success as well. Fans have previously went a little overboard messaging him online and blaming Glover for the delay. There's many variables at play, including the script too.

COMMUNITY -- Pictured: (l-r) top row; Chevy Chase as Pierce, Joel McHale as Jeff, Gillian Jacobs as Britta, Danny Pudi as Abed, bottom row; Alison Brie as Annie, Donald Glover as Troy, Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley, Ken Jeong as Senor Chang -- NBC Photo: Mitchell Haaseth

Yvette Nicole Brown's Shirley initially wasn't going to be in the film because the actress wasn't attached to the project. Though after that changed, the scripts had to be reworked. The full main cast, except Chevy Chase as Pierce, will be returning. That also includes Ken Jeong as Chang and Jim Rash as Dean Pelton. With an ensemble, it's hard to line up everyone's schedules. So, this does throw a bit of a wrench I think when it comes to production for the Peacock project. And we just have to keep in mind that no one person is to blame.

Let's just hope that the cast and crew will be able to figure out the schedules one way or another. The actors have said before how they're all interested and want to come back, and we of course really want this to happen as well. Fingers crossed the stars will align, and everyone will be able to make some time soon. Sending good vibes all around!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Community: The Movie on Peacock.