Let the games continue! Bet renewed for season 2 at Netflix

If you enjoyed the first season of the new live-action series Bet, you'll be glad to know that Netflix has just given the show the green light for a second installment. That's right! Bet season 2 is officially happening at Netflix, meaning fans can expect more high-stakes gambling as the drama at St. Dominic's Prep heats up.

Bet's season 2 renewal comes a little over a month after the first season's release. We'd say this is a pretty early renewal by Netflix standards, given that the streaming giant usually takes a few months to evaluate a new show's performance before making a decision.

However, we shouldn't be that surprised since the teen thriller performed well on the streamer overall. According to Deadline, the first season ranked among the top 10 most-watched English-language shows worldwide on Netflix for three weeks in a row. In other words, the show was very popular and had a strong global audience during that time. Given its popularity, it was pretty much a no-brainer for Netflix to renew Bet for a second season.

(L to R) Rami Khan as Rex, Ryan Sutherland as Suki, Eve Edwards as Mary; Ayo Solanke as Ryan; Dorial Giordano as Chad and Miku Martineau as Yumeko in Bet season 1 | Netflix

Bet season 2 will reportedly consist of 10 episodes that are each about 30 minutes long. This is just like the first season, and great news for fans. Sometimes, Netflix will reduce the episode count for follow-up seasons for its shows. Luckily, we don't have to worry about that with Bet.

Simon Barry (Warrior Nun) created Bet. It's a loose adaptation of the popular Japanese manga series Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler by Homura Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura, and centers around a teenage girl named Yumeko. After being expelled from a few schools, Yumeko finally transfers to the elite boarding school, St. Dominic's Prep, where she quickly disrupts the established social order with her fearless gambling skills and unpredictable personality.

Miku Martineau stars in the leading role of Yumeko. Ayo Solanke, Eve Edwards, Clara Alexandrova, Hunter Cardinal, Anwen O'Driscoll, Aviva Mongillo, Ryan Sutherland, and others join her in the cast.

Spoilers from Bet season 1 are ahead.

The first season concluded with Yumeko poisoning Michael’s father, Ray, a former Kakegurui club member responsible for killing her parents. However, just before he dies, Ray reveals to Yumeko that her mother survived the car fire and is currently in hiding. Driven by this revelation, Yumeko is now on a mission to find her mother and bring down the other former Kakegurui club members involved in her father’s death. Alongside her is an unexpected ally, Kira, who seeks revenge on her abusive father and fellow ex-Kakegurui club member, Arkadi.

Although plot details for Bet season 2 have not been revealed yet, we'll most likely see Yumeko and Kira trying to take down the rest of the Kakegurui club in the second installment. They'll likely have help from Ryan and Mary. Michael and Yumeko were once close friends, but their bond has probably deteriorated since she poisoned his father. That said, we're not expecting him to help her out. Of course, there will be more gambling in Bet season 2 as well because it’s at the heart of the series.

Now that Bet has been renewed, fans can sit back and relax until the second season makes its arrival on Netflix. We'll keep you constantly updated on Bet season 2, so stay tuned to Show Snob!

Check out more on Show Snob below